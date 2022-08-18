See never-before-seen footage of dolphins hunting under the sea

posted on 08/17/2022 16:38 / updated on 08/17/2022 16:43



(credit: RIDGWAY ET AL., 2022, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0)

For the first time, researchers were able to observe on video the moment when dolphins eat and hunt fish at the bottom of the sea. The cameras, attached to the animals’ bodies, were intended to observe the mammal’s behavior underwater.

In the videos published this Wednesday (17/8) in the scientific journal PLOS One, it is possible to see different dolphins, at different times, hunting different animals. One of them manages to capture 69 resident fish, 64 demersals (which live on the sea floor) and five close to the surface. Another two dolphins were observed catching 135 native fish in the sea. In addition, one of them was observed consuming eight yellow-bellied sea snakes (hydrophis platurus).

Six animals of the species were observed in all and they were identified by the following letters: B, K, S, Y, T and Z.

Watch the moment the S dolphin catches fish in San Diego Bay (USA):

The researchers also looked at eye movements, catching strategies and movements of the dolphins’ lips, tongue, muscles and lower jaw while hunting for food. In addition, they observed the sounds made by the animals during the events.

From this, the scientists were able to see that the animals made “clicks” every 20-50 milliseconds as they searched for prey. According to the researchers, these “clicks” would be a kind of echolocation – the natural sonar sense used by dolphins, porpoises and whales to detect fish emitting sounds.

These sounds became more constant as the dolphins approached their prey and were followed by a victory cry after capture. Another curiosity identified was that the animals used their eyes to closely track prey.

Check experiment details: