See what Margot Robbie said about the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut

During her podcast appearance, Margot Robbie, the DCEU’s Harley Quinn, confirmed that many of the scenes that were filmed for Suicide Squad weren’t in the final cut.

This includes thes fans of Suicide squad, who are increasingly expressive about their desire to know the original visionThel of the director David Ayer. But it’s not just the fans who are interested. movie star, Margot Robbiesays she would be “very curious” to see this version.

In the year 2021, during your participation in the podcast Happy Sad Confusedthe actress who plays Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe confirmed that many of the scenes that were filmed ended up not being included in the final cut of the film:

“I’ve never seen Ayer’s cut. I mean, I know we shot a lot of stuff that didn’t make it into the movie. I’m actually quite curious.”

Robbie is not the only star of Suicide squad who expressed interest in watching David Ayer’s version. The actress Karen Fukuharawho played Katana in the film, said earlier this year that he supported the idea of ​​seeing more Katana in general — something an Ayer cut would likely include.

At the moment, it looks like the Warner Bros. Discovery has no official plans to release another version of the film, although the director himself has said that the studio cut about 40 minutes from his film and that the version he made was actually much closer to the tone of the first trailer shown on 2015 Comic Con.

“I took the blows like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It’s who I am. I watched my cut for the first time since it was abandoned. It’s amazing for f*** son. For God. I felt guilty for years like the fuck. Not. It’s fire! It’s 100% the tone of the Comic-con trailer.” Ayer tweeted.

Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut Would Have More Batman; see deleted scenes

the tag #ReleaseTheAyerCut is one of a series of fan-led campaigns for the release of a specific director’s original edition, in this case the Ayer Cut of Suicide squad. The original fan campaign resulted in the eventual release of the Zack Snyder to the Justice League.

In an interview with CBR, Richard Cetronethe double of Ben Affleck, revealed that there are additional scenes featuring Batman that could be used in a possible director’s cut of the film. While Batman has always had a minor role in the film, his presence seems to be at least a little bigger in Ayer’s cut.

An extended scene comes after Affleck’s Batman rescues Harley Quinn from the Gotham City River, with the hero telling Harley that “The Joker took something important from me. now is the my turn“. The scene exists in the theatrical cut, but this deleted part of the dialogue is a reference to Robin’s death.

Cetrone noted that they filmed a lot more sequences with Batman trying to get into the Joker’s stolen car, so there were some extra scenes that could have been added to the original version of David Ayer. Check out small snippets of the hero that were removed from the final cut below:

Snyder has already made it clear that Dick Grayson, not Jason Todd, was the dead Robin. This changes the context of this scene a lot, and while Batman doesn’t kill Harley, taking her away from the Joker in this case implies sending her to prison. A different element of Batman’s role is seen in his alley confrontation with Deadshot. Will Smith.

Another scene revealed was an extended version of Batman catching up to the Joker and Harley Quinn in the car chase, with Batman now going so far as to create an opening in the vehicle. The other big change is seen in Bruce Wayne’s final encounter with Amanda Waller at the end of the film.

A script leak initially revealed Batman telling Deadshot that his daughter “will have gray hairs when you see her again“. The scene shows that the Dark Knight had still not regained his lost humanity after the Man of Steel’s sacrifice in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The stuntman was also asked what he thinks about criticism of these fan moves, as some people argue that it will make every director want “their” cut released. He said he doesn’t agree with these criticisms as he feels the film industry is inherently a fan-driven business and if fans want it then he thinks it’s fair.

We still don’t know if another version of the film will see the light of day, although the director himself has said that the studio cut about 40 minutes of his film and that the version he made was actually much closer to the tone of the first trailer. screened at Comic-Con 2015.

There are no official plans for the release of David Ayer’s version, but with the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut growing, the director’s cut of Suicide squad will not disappear from the memory of fans. But what about you, what do you think of all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

