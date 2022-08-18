Selection sets agenda of observations and Tite’s target revolts fans

Admin 4 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Tite selection set observation schedule.

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Before the call for the September commitments, the technical commission of the Brazilian team will observe 10 games. Thus, Tite and the components of his commission will follow duels in Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Italy, England, France and Mexico, the last mentioned country in which Daniel Alves is working. Although the coach does not follow, in loco, the duel between Pumas x Tigres, César Sampaio and Guilherme Passos were designated for the trip.

Although the right-back is a likely name on Tite’s list, the national team coach adopts a stance to define the 26-man squad. Therefore, Daniel Alves will have to present good football so that his eventual call-up is, in fact, confirmed.

“It is up to our commission, within our ethical limits, to guide athletes to seek the best preparation and gather as much information as possible. Athletes compete fairly with each other and they know it“, Tite told the CBF website.

See below the schedule of games selected by Tite and his assistants.

08/17 – Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo (Cleber Xavier and César Sampaio)
08/17 – Fluminense vs Fortaleza (Tite and Matheus Bachi)
08/21 – Palmeiras vs Flamengo (Tite and Cleber Xavier)
08/21 – Atletico Madrid vs Villareal (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)
08/21 – Pumas vs Santos Laguna (César Sampaio and Guilherme Passos)
08/23 – Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)
08/24 – Pumas vs Tigres (César Sampaio and Guilherme Passos)
08/27 – Juventus v Roma (Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian)
08/27 – Arsenal v Fulham (Tite and Juninho Paulista)
08/28 – PSG vs Monaco (Tite and Juninho Paulista)

As Daniel Alves remains on the Brazilian team’s radar, the scenario caused irritation among the fans. At 39 years old, the athlete is not seen as deserving of the spot in the World Cup by internet users, but the scenario can be confirmed after the observation report in Mexico is analyzed. See below the messages involving the side.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Yuri Alberto’s feedback and ‘game’ by Renato

Corinthians guaranteed its presence in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil thanks to an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved