Selena Gomez may release career documentary this year

Although fans of Selena Gomez are excited about the singer’s return to the studio, the next project released by the artist could be a documentary. This Tuesday (17), rumors began to circulate on social networks that the artist is producing a documentary about her career, called “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me“.

A screenshot of the website Film Ratings shows that the production is scheduled to debut this year and will be distributed by apple and Interscope Films. The film’s ratings also drew attention. Persons aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult when viewing the documentary in the United States.

Selena is known for being a multi-artist, with successful projects in television, film and music. In addition to the series’ success “Only Murders In The Building“, Gomez has a cooking show, “Selena + Chef“, on HBO Max. She also served as an executive producer on series such as “13 Reasons Why“, from Netflix.

the actress still did not confirm the production of the documentary and therefore did not provide details of the record, but fans are hoping the film will show the star’s life and career unfiltered.

Selena Gomez posts photo with Rema and warns: “Coming soon”

Selena Gomez took fans by surprise this Wednesday (17) by posting a photo on Instagram Stories in which she appears next to the Nigerian singer row. If that wasn’t enough, the singer even hinted that a collaboration between them could be on the way. “Coming soon”she wrote.

rowin turn, has been dedicated to the dissemination of “Rave & Roses”his latest studio album, in addition to his vocals, the artist still has partnerships in work with names such as Chris BrownDadju and Gerilson Insrael. And, apparently, something new comes with Selena around!