Mama Mia! Some celebrities cook so well that they could have that feast at our family parties, right? Selena Gomez, for example, immersed herself in gastronomy during the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress was invited by HBO Max to present the series Selena + Chef and each episode had the remote company of a different professional chef, where they shared valuable tips and tricks. The success was so great that the production returned to streaming in August of this year for the fourth season. What will she prepare? Next, check out more famous people who are successful with their dishes.



Sandy is a great cook, as well as singing beautifully. Proof of this is that she commands the Brazilian version of reality cooking started by Selena Gomez. Here in Brazil it received the name of Sandy + Chef! In fact, on Father’s Day, she prepared a feast for Xororó.



Felipe Titto has already been in the extinct program starsgives Globe, and showed that, in addition to acting, he knows how to cook. The actor prepared not one, not two, but three hamburger recipes alongside presenter Angélica.



Rodrigo Hilbert dominates the kitchen – and other areas. So much so that he won a program of his own to show his culinary skills. You can follow him at Family Seasoningsdisplayed by GNT.



Tiago Iorc was another who showed his culinary skills to Angélica. While participating in the program starsthe singer prepared chicken seasoned in foil with Ethiopian pinch.



Rafael Cardoso it was a chef not only in Empirenovel by Globe, as well as in real life. The actor even taught Angelica and the viewers some recipes.



the fans of Malvino Salvador went to the delirium. That’s because the heartthrob disclosed on his account Instagram a photo showing all the good shape while cooking. I became a gourmand, he wrote in the caption, referring to people who appreciate haute cuisine. Needless to say, the image drew a lot of praise from fans in the comments.



In addition to his passion for small screens, Bruno Gagliasso also likes to cook. At least that’s what he showed in the photo you can see above.



Another famous person who has a passion for cooking is Edson Celulari. The actor confessed, in the caption of the photo posted by him on Instagram, that these are unforgettable moments.



Kim Kardashian has already shown that he knows how to get his hands dirty when it comes to cooking. Making my favorite dish: Italian chicken a cacciatoreshe wrote in the caption of the photo in which she appears preparing the dish wearing a low-cut blouse.



Luciano Huck and Chay Suede teamed up to innovate in the kitchen. Apparently, the duo got together to make cookies! The photo of the moment went straight to the Instagram from the presenter with the playful caption: How about a Chay with cookies in the afternoon?



The stove is also a friend of Alexandre Borges, who confessed to knowing how to cook very well: – Modesty aside, when I set out to cook, I do it very well. I like to cook fish and seafood..



Harry Styles has also shown that he has an affinity for the stove. As reported by the Metro websitethe singer knows how to prepare a beautiful Pizza.



David Beckham doesn’t just reign when he passes the football fields. according to site British SubwayVictoria Beckham revealed that the player is the one who prepares the family meals.



Edu Guedes has a degree in Business Administration, but learned to cook at a young age, with his maternal grandmother. From his passion for the kitchen, he became the presenter of Nowadays, in 2005. However, this was not the heartthrob’s debut on the small screen. He had already worked with Claudete Troiano, in the TV Gazetteand also in the program all to see.



Buddy Valastro is a chef with cooking shows shown in several countries. Here in Brazil, by the way, he managed two reality shows for the recordO Battle of the Cooks and Confectioner’s Battle.



