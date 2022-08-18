Selena Gomez takes fans by surprise and may release a documentary later this year

Good news for Selena Gomez fans. Apparently, the artist, in addition to producing new music, will launch her new documentary. This Wednesday, the 17th, a mysterious screenshot began to circulate and spread through Twitter, leaking information about the project, called “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me“.

The information comes from the website Film Ratings, which showed that the feature will be released later this year, and distributed by Apple and Interscope Films. Also, in the United States, minors under 17 will have to see the film accompanied by an adult. Apparently, they’re going to show Selena’s life without any filters.

Selena Gomez is reportedly set to release an R-rated documentary titled ‘My Mind and Me’ this year. pic.twitter.com/iAVjs2Z7u3 — PopBase (@PopBase) August 17, 2022

Website screenshot Film Ratings with movie information. (Playback/Twitter)

Not much is known about how the plot will be handled, as the announcement was not made publicly, and Selena did not even comment on anything. But fans are hopeful with yet another cinematic work from the artist, as she is making waves in the new series. Only Murders In The Buildingavailable on the Star+ streaming platform, in addition to its cooking show Selena + Chef, available on HBO Max. The artist also acted as a producer in these series, in addition to 13 Reasons Why, from Netflix. As such, fans are excited at the prospect of seeing her talent as a producer once again.

According to rumors, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” will be released only on Apple TVwhich means it will only be available on that platform.

In addition to the film, also on Wednesday, the 17th, Selena posted a photo on Instagram Stories with Nigerian singer Rema, with the caption saying “Coming soon”. Apparently, the two will form a musical partnership.

Screenshot of a Stories of Selena announcing a musical project with Rema. (Playback/Instagram)

It is unknown if it will be just a one-song partnership, or the kick-off for a new album, Your Fourth. The last work produced by her was the EP revelationfrom 2021, which was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the last edition of the Grammys, and its last album was released in 2020.

Featured photo: Selena Gomez. Reproduction / Instagram