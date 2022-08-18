“Self-sufficiency needs to be fought”; Mauro Cezar stirs up Nation on the web with a direct message to Flamengo’s titleholder

The Mais Querido awaits the duel between São Paulo and América-MG, to know who will face in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

With a great goal from Pedro, the Flamengo won and eliminated Athletico in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. With a 1-0 victory, the Dearest awaits the duel between São Paulo and América-MG, to find out who will face in the semifinal of the competition. On the other side of the bracket we have the semifinal between Fluminense and Corinthians.

In addition to Pedro’s beautiful goal, a move that drew attention was a goal missed by Gabigol. The Flamengo striker ended up wasting a clear opportunity, which luckily was not missed, as Mengão managed to keep the score and, with that, guarantee the advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Journalist and commentator Mauro Cezar made a point of analyzing the goal missed by forward Gabigol, who ended up missing an opportunity face to face with the goal and without the goalkeeper being positioned. For him, the striker cannot miss a clear scoring opportunity like the one he ended up wasting.

“Gabigol’s self-sufficiency needs to be fought. If he doesn’t deal with it, it’s up to the club to do something. It is unacceptable for a player like him to waste this opportunity.”highlighted the journalist through a publication on his Twitter profile about Mengão’s number 9.

Now, Flamengo’s focus is on Serie A of the Brasileirão. Rubro-Negro Carioca returns to the field next Sunday afternoon (21), at 4 pm, away from home, against Palmeiras. The duel puts the leader and vice-leader of the national league face to face. At the moment, the score difference of the two teams is 9 points.