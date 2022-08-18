She-Hulk references Oscar Isaac meme at premiere

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) may even have been surprised by Jen Walters’ unusual idea (Tatiana Maslany) of eating chips using chopsticks, but if you’re a staunch social media user, you know very well where the new heroine got that idea. In addition to referencing many moments of the MCUfrom how the Smart Hulk came about to a mention of his strange romance with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the debut of She-Hulk has, among its easter eggs, a nod to the meme starring Oscar Isaac, the interpreter of Knight of the Moon; remember:

Maslany himself didn’t know about this relationship. In an interview with BBC Radio Oneshe said: “you would have to ask the [roteirista e produtora-executiva] Jessica Gao, because this is so specific and obviously either she or one of the writers thought of it. But because the series is so self-referential, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was an easter egg.”. Gao, however, has yet to confirm or deny the reference.

With Maslany in the title role, She-Hulk still has the return of Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tim Roth (Abomination), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) to the MCU cast. Among the novelties, highlight to Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as the villain Titania.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+. Before the next episode, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

