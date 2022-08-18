Site offers half a million after being hacked and losing BRL 8 million in skins | DRAFT5

One of the main cosmetics sales sites in Counter Strike: Global Offensive in the world, cs.money is offering $100,000, around R$516,000 according to the current price, to understand the process carried out by the hacker who stole $1.6 million worth of cosmetics from the site.
The incident on the site happened on August 13, when BRL 8 million worth of Counter-Strike skins and other games were taken. The items were distributed across more than 55 different accounts, but that didn’t stop the hacker from stealing.
In a post on social media, Timmy, head of communications for Ex Corp — the company responsible for cs.money — said that the infação happened through compromised MA files. However, he is willing to fix the problem and pay to make sure it never happens again.
“Without a doubt, this hack is a lesson for us, albeit an expensive one. As they say, what doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Now, we are ready to offer $100K to help understand exactly how criminals accessed our MA files”he said.
The technique adopted by cs.money to prevent the problem from happening again works as a kind of bug bounty. Extremely common in the corporate world, it rewards programmers — and hackers — who find ways to circumvent a website’s security system.
Continue after ad
The tactic is so common that companies like Riot Games use the method to make improvements in games such as League of Legends and VALORANT. Just as cs.money intends to do, they offer money to fix flaws that go unnoticed by the corporation.