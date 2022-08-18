‘Snake Kai’. New alliances in the season five trailer

the fifth season of Snake Kai arrives at the platform Netflix The September 9. In all, there will be ten episodes and will feature the return of great characters from the series. However, a new trailer with new images of what is to come.

New alliances are coming between the dojos of Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to defeat the greatest of them all: the Snake Kai. This is under new management after John Kreese (Martin Kove) have been arrested. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) takes care of the dojopromising to expand the empire Snake Kaiwhile imposing the style of karate “no mercy” through the city. Daniel enlists the help of a friend and former rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) to face the new threat.

The rivalry between Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) is still lit, even with the senseis trying to get young people to unite against the new empire Snake Kai. In addition to these, characters such as Eli Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), Tory Nichols (Peyton Roi List) or Samantha Larusso (Mary Mouser).

The fifth season arrives after eight months since the release of the fourth season. The creators have already revealed a desire to want the series to have “at least” six seasons. However, the ending that was defined since the beginning of the project has already undergone several changes due to the evolution of the characters. For now, there is still no confirmation of a sixth season.

In May of this year, a teaser oficial with the first images of the fifth season of the karate series. Snake Kai was created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossbergand Josh Heald and launched on the platform Youtube Red. After the second season, the series was purchased by Netflix and new episodes have been confirmed.

