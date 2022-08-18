Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine read tweets from Brazilian fans in new fun video; Check out!

Admin 12 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

The romance teen ‘Continue to Love’ (‘Purple Hearts’), starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzinehas already become one of the great successes of the Netflix and now the platform streaming released a new video bringing together the protagonists.

At the featurette in question, Carson and Galitzine get together to read tweets from Brazilian fans.

Check out:

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum commands production. The screenplay is signed by Carson and Liz W. Garcia.

Enjoy watching:

Cassie Salazar and Luke Morrow couldn’t be more different. Insightful Cassie works nights at a bar in Austin, Texas to make ends meet while chasing her dream of becoming a singer-songwriter. Luke is a Marine in the Army, about to embark for service, who finds comfort in the unwavering discipline of service. But a chance encounter at Cassie’s bar changes the course of their lives.

Anthony Ippolito, Linden Ashby and others complete the cast.

Don’t forget to watch:

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Emily Blunt Explores Wild West in New Amazon Series Photos

Photo: Disclosure / BBC / Modern Popcorn The BBC and Amazon Prime Video have released …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved