Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine read tweets from Brazilian fans in new fun video; Check out!

The romance teen ‘Continue to Love’ (‘Purple Hearts’), starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzinehas already become one of the great successes of the Netflix and now the platform streaming released a new video bringing together the protagonists.

At the featurette in question, Carson and Galitzine get together to read tweets from Brazilian fans.

Check out:

My love language is to bring you this video from @SofiaCarson as @@nickgalitzine reading tweets in Portuguese. 😍 pic.twitter.com/JHvIYkYFoH — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) August 17, 2022

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum commands production. The screenplay is signed by Carson and Liz W. Garcia.

Enjoy watching:

Cassie Salazar and Luke Morrow couldn’t be more different. Insightful Cassie works nights at a bar in Austin, Texas to make ends meet while chasing her dream of becoming a singer-songwriter. Luke is a Marine in the Army, about to embark for service, who finds comfort in the unwavering discipline of service. But a chance encounter at Cassie’s bar changes the course of their lives.

Anthony Ippolito, Linden Ashby and others complete the cast.

Don’t forget to watch: