Spanish bishops sympathize with the persecuted Church in Nicaragua

Managua, 17 ago. 22 / 12:42 PM (ACI) .- At least two Spanish archdiocese expressed support for the Church in Nicaragua pursued by the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, through social networks, with messages of solidarity, especially with the Bishop of Matagalpa, Dom Rolando José Álvarez.

THE Official Account on Twitter From the Archdiocese of Toledo, the Primate of Spain, he published: we especially ordered the entire Diocese of Matagalpa (Nicaragua) in these critical moments and ask the Lord the gift of the fortress for their pastors and lay faithful. ”

The co -student archbishop of Granada, Spain, and apostolic administrator of Ávila, Dom José María Gil Tamayo, expressed “solidarity with the church in Nicaragua”.

Gil Tamayo points out that the Nicaraguan Church is “besieged in its freedom by the dictatorship that rules the country.”

The persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua has been increasing in recent years. Bishops from the country warned of Ortega’s dictatorial drift in 2014. Since 2018 the use of indiscriminate force has been the usual response.

Due to the support of the Catholic Church to the regime opposition citizens during the 2018 mobilizations, the pressure on bishops, priests and lay faithful increased.

Former Auxiliary Bishop of Managua, Dom Silvio Baez, lives exile in the US because of information that President Daniel Ortega, former leftist chief of the left, had ordered his murder.

Apostolic nuncio Dom Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag was also expelled from the country in March this year, a circumstance that was received by the Holy See with “surprise and pain”.

“It is incomprehensible, because during his mission, if Dom Sommertag worked tirelessly for the good of the Church and the Nicaraguan people, especially the most vulnerable, always seeking to promote good relations between the apostolic See and the Nicaraguan authorities,” the Holy See said in a statement in a statement .

In July, the missionaries of charity, a order founded by Santa Teresa de Calcutta, were expelled from the country.

Dom Álvarez is arrested in the Episcopal Curia of Matagalpa in house arrest in fact, without judgment, along with five priests, three seminarians and three laymen since early August. A few days earlier, the Sandinista regime forcibly closed the country’s Catholic radios.

