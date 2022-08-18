Statuette of the first deaf actor to win an Oscar for acting is stolen – Unknown Facts

Troy Kotsur, the first deaf actor to win the Oscar for acting for his work in “The Rhythm of the Heart” (2021), had his iconic statuette stolen last Saturday (13). The information is from the artist himself, through his profile on Twitter.

On the platform, the actor made a post that was deleted soon after, in which he said that the trophy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was inside his car, a Jeep, which was stolen.

However, it did not take long for the Mesa Police Department, in the state of Arizona, to recover the car and, with it, the Oscar statuette, on Sunday (14), according to the Terra portal. So Kotsur posted photos with police officers as a token of appreciation for his efforts. Still, he deleted the posts from his profile.

“The two minors admitted the theft and were charged with Theft of Means of Transport. They were detained in the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile System,” a police spokesperson said. “Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned and all the property inside it.”

Oscar winner

Actor Troy Kotsur made history when his name was called out at the time of announcing the Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor earlier this year. That’s because he became the first deaf man to win an acting award. Before him, only one woman achieved such a feat.

The pioneer was Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar in 1986, when she worked on the film “Children of Silence”. Coincidentally, the actress worked with Kotsur in the film “In the Rhythm of the Heart”, playing his wife in the feature film.

In his Oscars speech, Troy used sign language from start to finish, saying he dedicated the academy’s recognition to the deaf community. In addition, he praises that the visibility for the cause must be taken advantage of: “This is our moment”, he said. “It’s amazing to be here on this journey. I can’t believe I’m here,” he pointed out.

History being made live

Some films and artists were not only awarded with Oscars, but went down in cinema history with their awards. This was the case, for example, of Halle Berry, who was the first black woman in the United States to win the Best Actress category in 2002 for “The Last Supper”.

So, she gave an emotional speech upon receiving her award. “This moment is so much bigger than me,” she told the audience. “This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women who are by my side: Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color who now has a chance because this door has been opened tonight.”

Fifteen years later, the “Die New Day” star reflected on the feat amid the controversy #OscarsSoWhite. “I sat there and really thought, ‘Wow, that moment really didn’t mean anything,’” she told Teen Vogue in June 2017. “It didn’t mean anything. I thought it meant something, but I don’t think it meant anything.”

Berry called the reveal one of her “lowest moments,” adding, “It’s troubling, to say the least.”

Other records

Meryl Streep, meanwhile, has long surpassed the record for the most Oscar nominations won by an actor. So when she received her 20th nomination in 2017 for Florence Foster Jenkins, she reacted with a GIF of herself dancing.

Movies made as much history as individuals at the Oscars. For example, Parasite became the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture in 2020 – and later the first foreign-language film to win in the main category of the night.

In this way, Bong Joon-ho, who also won the Best Director award, expressed his wish that his work would open up a world of possibilities for similar projects. “Korean cinema has a long history,” he told Variety in November 2019. “There are many masters that have yet to be introduced to Western audiences. It would be great if people were more interested in Korean cinema because of my nomination.”

Source: Adventures in History