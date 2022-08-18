T01 – Movie Talk

critique

the miniseries candy it is based on terrifying facts. In the summer of 1978, an apparently peaceful North American housewife, religious and regarded as a prominent/exemplary figure in her small community in the state of Texas, in the United States, murdered an acquaintance with 41 blows with an ax. The first episodes are dedicated to the construction of an extremely religious, repressive and carol environment. Married to electronics engineer Pat (Timothy Simons), Candy (Jessica Biel) is a woman of religious speech and practices and doesn’t seem to pose any threat to anyone. And there is something quite symptomatic about this suburban and retrograde environment in which the plot takes place. After the troubled 1960s/70s, in which the counterculture threatened to shake up traditional US values, this conservative way of life imposed itself as a kind of victory for the less progressive wing of the hegemonic country, soon submerged in the antiquated wave in the busy, colorful and noisy 1980s. Given the context, it is worth noting that the design of this scenario is well done in the program, especially taking into account the aspects of art direction. And one thing that also stands out is the way to tell the story without the need for someone to verbally emphasize everything. The image also carries meanings, see the constant shadows that make the characters partially obscured (an obvious but effective symbolism) and the suffocating low ceilings.

And there are still other elements in this consistent atmosphere that avoids the ill-fated didactics. The fact that the crime was committed on a Friday the 13th – a conjunction considered ill-omened in many cultures by common sense – and that the victim, Betty (Melanie Lynskey), had a newspaper on her desk with the criticism of The illuminated (1980) – film in which a family man runs after his wife and son with an axe, the same weapon used for the crime. They are ineffective signs for the transmission of information, but they serve the climate of horror. Returning briefly to the question of the notion of low ceilings. They are a constant in candy, usually suggested in transitions between sequences or even in entries into new scenarios. The semiotic effect of this option is to signal the pressure exerted on the characters, precisely, by the sky to which they resort to guarantee salvation. Changing into kids, it’s a way of criticizing religious exercise as a strategy to repress feelings, desires and desires considered sinful that, once dammed, can spill out at some point, even in outbreaks of violence. This indication of the doctrine as a social control of human impulses is in the visual conception and in the protagonist’s determining hypocrisy, but it is not deepened. The tone is: in a seemingly perfect, God-fearing community, secrets and urges (especially the restrained sexual ones) cover something primal.

As for the list, candy has a great performance by Jessica Biel as the protagonist who takes the initiative to start an extramarital affair with the well-known Allan (Pablo Schreiber) – the husband of the murdered Betty. In fact, there is a general competence in the interpretations, with the cast in lightly and deliberately archetypal roles: Melanie Lynskey represents the elementary school teacher with self-esteem issues to solve (and the miniseries doesn’t get to investigate the reasons for her instability); Timothy Simons plays the family man suited to the routine without sexual intensity and apparently at peace with it; and Pablo Schreiber embodies the guy who has a troubled domestic life with his emotionally unstable wife, therefore opting for the affair with the sexually available acquaintance. They fit well in these roles used by the direction as parts of a panel that links violence to repression advocated by religiosity almost to the point of fanaticism. Everything goes relatively well (nothing exceptional) in the miniseries in the initial episodes, with an efficient temporal alternation between past and present – ​​to better understand the capital events in retrospective order – while the harmful effects of Puritan America are drawn. But it is precisely in the resolution, in the last fraction, that the program falls dramatically and ends badly.

The creators of candy choose to stretch this denunciation of the harmful side effects of religious repression, sometimes incurring unnecessary repetition, and focus much of the court’s logic on the last episode. Which becomes a problem, because the little time available is insufficient to deal with so many things. Thus, the ending leaves something to be desired due to the screenwriters’ laziness to better develop this dynamic (that of the courtroom) so consecrated in cinemas. Candy is subpoenaed to tell her version of events (which is dramatized) and the only opposition to this “truth” is that of Betty’s ghost who appears to challenge her. Yes, without further ado, a spirit appears on the scene and contradicts the protagonist. The creators could have done something like in Rashomon (1952), that is, to confront different perspectives to evidence the impossibility of arriving at a truth. Even using the ghost, since she was there, out of nowhere. The ambiguity of Allan’s behavior at the trial is of no interest, nor is Pat’s dissatisfaction with a painful discovery. The script places more importance on the feud between the defense attorney and the judge than necessarily on the complexities of the session. And this expedient is a clumsy smoke bomb to suggest that Candy will be convicted, when, in fact, the jury swallowed that someone capable of throwing 41 axes was acting in self-defense. Taking the other episodes as a reference, there was even a lack of criticism of this bizarre vision of the collegiate. The conclusion is anticlimactic and drags on, lacking in creativity.