Taiwan air force shows strength in front of China military exercises

By Aleksander Solum and Ann Wang

HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) – Taiwanese F-16 fighter jets streaked across the sky on Wednesday night (local time) in a show of force in front of the media to show the military’s determination to defend the democratically ruled island in the face of days of war exercises carried out by China.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has been holding military exercises around the island following a visit earlier this month by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, followed by five US lawmakers on Sunday and on Monday.

Pelosi’s visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time and sending warships and fighter jets closer to Taiwan, although the scale of activities has greatly diminished.

On a government-organized trip to the key Hualien airbase on Taiwan’s mountainous east coast, the first to a military installation since the Chinese exercises began, reporters watched the Taiwanese ground crew demonstrate how quickly they load weapons into the F-16s, including Boeing’s Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters at the base that while they condemned China’s actions, this was a good chance for Taiwanese forces to hone their skills.

“We will take this opportunity to test all the training that we normally do and thereby improve our current methods and increase our combat effectiveness,” he said.

Although Taiwanese fighter jets, including Hualien’s F-16s, have been repeatedly deployed since earlier this month, the ministry stressed Taiwan’s “calm” response and that there were no clashes.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she was not trying to provoke or escalate tensions.

(Reporting by Aleksander Solum and Ann Wang)