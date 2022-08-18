The British woman who ‘talked’ to the guests at her own wake

Television shows an image of an elderly woman in an armchair. Beside, man holds microphone and gestures

Guests were able to ask questions to Marina

Activist Marina Smith, who worked in Holocaust education, died in June at age 87. A few days later, however, her family and friends could see her answering questions about her life-at her own wake-thanks to a technology created by her son.

Stephen Smith said his company’s video tool, StoryFile, allowed his mother to be “present, in a way” during the ceremony.

He explains that the technology allows for a video conversation with a person who has already died – and he “responds as if he were there”.

Smith says technology has brought into conversation the aspects of her mother’s life that were most important to her and the people who loved her most. And the words used were actually his mother’s lines, not a text created by artificial intelligence.

