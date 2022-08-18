‘The Diana Investigations’. Details of the death of the People’s Princess

the miniseries The Diana Investigations debut on Investigation Discovery (ID) a august 28 and explores some of the conspiracy theories surrounding the princess’ death. The documentary focuses on the investigation of the road accident that took his life 25 years ago in Paris.

The tragic outcome of People’s Princess, as it became known, left marks in the collective memory of society. This is justified by the accessibility and proximity to the public, characteristics that are uncommon in people of the same status. On August 31, 1997, Diana’s death was announced, which triggered a wave of solidarity and tributes around the world.

There are several productions made about the young British royalty. After The Princesswhich portrays the scrutiny Diana was subjected to in life, arrives The Diana Investigations. Along four episodes, the documentary looks for the answers that until today have never been found. An unfortunate accident or an obscure murder? The production addresses all hypotheses. In addition, it makes known the story of the boyfriend, Dodi Fayedand the driver, Henri Paul.

The channel promoting the miniseries will exclusively reveal interviews with the main investigators of the case. British and French police officers also clarify details about the case, in order to give viewers a new perspective on what happened. The Diana Investigations thus aims to demystify some conspiracy theories.

See too

“Most people vividly remember where they were when they learned of Princess Diana’s shocking death. It was a tragedy that devastated the world and that is why, decades later, we are still interested in understanding what happened and why.”, comments Jason Sarlanisexecutive of Discovery responsible for the contents of criminal investigation, in statements to the magazine town and country.

The episodes of The Diana Investigations arrive divided into pairs and start with 10pm on the 28th and 29th of August.