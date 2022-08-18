The first modernized Embraer EMB-312 Tucano aircraft of the Argentine Air Force is presented

Embraer EMB-312 Tucano – Image: Publicity





On August 5, at the Aeroparque Military Air Station, the Argentine Ministry of Defense and the Argentine Air Force (FAA) made the official presentation of the third Beechcraft TC-12B Hurón aircraft (based on the Super King Air B200) and the first modernized Embraer EMB-312 Tucano in the Río IV Material Area.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Defense, Jorge Taiana, accompanied by the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Juan Martín Paleo, and the Chief of Staff of the Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Julián Isaac, together with prominent authorities in the Defense portfolio.

The ceremony was animated by the chords of the Military Band of Music “Alas Argentinas” of the General Secretariat of the FAA, which served as the backdrop for the most awaited moment of the event: the arrival of the aircraft, which were greeted with arcs of water jets.

Subsequently, the Minister of Defense uttered allusive words, followed by a speech by Brigadier General Isaac. Finally, the authorities greeted the crew, on a day in which two fundamental achievements for the future of the Institution were achieved.

Beechcraft TC-12B Huron – Image: Publicity





The Chief of Staff of the Argentine Air Force said:

“Today we incorporated the B-200, which passed through the Rio IV Material Area, and which was painted and reupholstered. It is an airplane that comes in handy to be able to continue reinforcing the transport school and, later, they will continue to arrive, they will be distributed among different units in order to recover the flexibility and mobility of the Air Force..

Regarding the Tucano, a plane that I had the opportunity to fly 30 years ago as an instructor at the Escola de Aviação Militar (EAM), I feel very satisfied with the work being done together with Redimec.

This modernization gives a qualitative leap to the plane and, fundamentally, to our pilots so that they can fly safer in a more modern environment and, of course, motivation is fundamental”.

Finally, he concluded: “This is a very good day, very happy, and that’s thanks to God, hope and optimism. This is a path that begins and will continue.”

Information from the Argentine Ministry of Defense



