‘The Gray Man’ enters the top of the most watched movies on Netflix

The most expensive movie to date on the platform streaming Netflix entered the Top 5 of the service’s most viewed original films ever. The Gray Man: The Hidden Agent was carried out by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russothe same ones who performed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

were invested 200 million dollars (about 195 million euros) in this action feature film that, according to the platform’s official statistics Netflixranks fourth in the top. There were about 21 million hours watched during its fourth week of airing, accounting, in total, in the first 24 days since the premiere, about 245 million hours viewed.

The film, which premiered on July 22 on the streamingat the same time that it was already showing in all cinemas in the country, it has several names in the cast. Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry), Chris Evans (Lloyd Hansen), Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda), Regé-Jean Page (Denny Carmichael) or Wagner Moura (Laszlo Sosa) are some of the actors that make up the film.

The Gray Man: The Hidden Agent surpasses other films like The Adam Project (233.16 million hours), starring Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, or Tyler Rake: Rescue Operationand (231.34 million hours) with Chris Hemsworth. Right now, the first place on the list belongs to the movie Red Warning (364.02 million hours), starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. follow Don’t Look Up (359.79 million hours), which competed in several categories of Oscars 2022, with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Blindly (282.02 million hours), with Sandra Bullock.

THE Netflix it only counts the hours viewed in the first 28 days of viewing. After the end of this period, the hours watched of the movie can no longer be counted. At the end of last month, the service already announced that this film will be the first of a saga. There are plans to make a sequel and a prequel of the story.

