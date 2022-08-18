‘The Handmaid-s Tale’ season 5 premieres on September 18

The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere the first episode of season five on Sunday, september 18 exclusively on premium streaming service Paramount+. New episodes of the season will hit the platform every Sunday. All four seasons of the globally acclaimed and multi-award-winning drama series, based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, are available in their entirety on multiple streaming platforms.





Watch the teaser:











Spoiler Alert!

In this new and final season of the series, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to spread her image in Toronto while Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to find and save Hanna.









The series stars: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger.





The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.





Service

PREMIERE: THE HANDMAID’S TALE — SEASON 5





Sunday, September 18, exclusively on Paramount+.









See too

João Gomes

João Gomes talks about deaths caused by rains in Recife in an emotional post about DVD recording

João Gomes at Ground Zero

João Gomes’ show at Marco Zero brought together 150,000 people, says organization