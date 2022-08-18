The surfers who aroused the ire of the mayor of Venice

Gondolas, water taxis and ferries sail on Venice's Grand Canal in 2020

Water sports are prohibited on the Grand Canal in Venice

Two people filmed surfing on Venice’s busiest canal have unleashed the ire of the Italian city’s mayor. The videos sparked outrage when shared online.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro offered a free dinner to anyone who identified the pair and demanded punishment for them.

Local press reports that the two people were located and fined.

O wing surfing is a water sport that consists of surfing with a board that has a large keel — it is powered by the wind and developed from the kitesurfing, windsurfing and surf. They usually have built-in electric thrusters.

