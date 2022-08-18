The Umbrella Academy’s excellent third season is an apocalyptic power transition

At the end of the second season of Netflix The Umbrella Academythe series faced two apocalypses and began to reveal details on the small screen that had not yet become canon in the Dark Horse movie. O Umbrella Academy comics by writer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá. In its third season, the Netflix show finally begins to answer many of the mysterious questions that have weighed heavily on the Hargreeves brothers’ minds since we met them, and delve into the weirdness of the end of the world that seems to follow them no matter what reality or reality. . timeline they are on.

With all of this year’s superhero stories about broken and besieged people fighting to save the world, it’s easy to write. The Umbrella Academy as just another comic book adaptation vying for your attention. But in its third season, The Umbrella Academy opens up to a host of new possibilities with a fresh yet familiar story about found families discovering what really matters to them in life.

in the final moments of The Umbrella AcademyIn Sir Reginald Hargreeves’ (Colm Feore) time travel season two, the first group of children found themselves transported back to a future in which they would seemingly never become members of the Umbrella Academy. Although the building everyone knew as the Umbrella Academy headquarters was still standing, a very living and corporeal Ben (Justin H. Min) informed Viktor (Elliot Page), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Klaus (Robert Sheehan) who arrived at the base of the Sparrows, another family of costumed heroes created by Hargreeves.

When The Umbrella Academy‘s series ended in 2020, Hollywood’s current fixation on comic book adaptations with multiverses and/or realities fractured by time travelers messing with history was just beginning. At that time, it was still unclear what the Sparrows’ sudden appearance would mean for the Hargreeves family, but in 2022, their arrival makes The Umbrella Academy feel much more prescient about the audience’s appetite for stories involving alternate superheroic timelines.

While it brings great joy to all Umbrellas to see a variant of Ben who actually lives out his childhood, much of this season’s story focuses on how the original team is unnerved by their alternate counterparts and a still-living version of their father who genuinely love your children.

By raising them with a comparatively kinder hand, Hargreeves is able to establish the super-strong Marcus (Justin Cornwell), the telekinetic Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), the sentient cube Christopher, and the rest of the Sparrows as the preeminent superhero team in the world. world. Bird sorceress Fei (Britne Oldford), kinetic energy redirector Alphonso (Jake Epstein) and toxic fighter Jayme (Cazzie David)’s abilities don’t seem to complement each other at first. But a fight against the Umbrellas is all it takes to establish that Hargreeves’ tutelage has made the Sparrows the superior team, if only for the fact that they never almost inadvertently destroyed the planet.





While The Umbrella Academy borrows a number of plot points from Way and Bá O Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion, the Netflix series is far more interested in delving into its own continuity than showrunner Steve Blackman takes it in surprising new directions. As easy as it has been in the past for Umbrellas to move on after experiencing an incredible loss or averting the apocalypse, this season reintroduces them as people who are still actively dealing with the pain of the experiences they’ve been through recently. The Umbrellas’ first encounter with the Sparrows leaves them feeling down and in desperate need of a place to lick their wounds.

What really upsets the original Hargreeves brothers, however, is a shared sense that their time in the past has turned them into different people who don’t feel the same about each other as they used to. The Umbrella Academy delve into this idea with Allison and Viktor in particular, both of whom found love in Dallas, Texas, before Umbrella Academy obligations drove them away from their new families.

Rather than simply portraying Allison and Viktor as having more precise control over their abilities, this season of The Umbrella Academy levels the two as a way of illustrating how the umbrellas’ balance of power shifts in the face of a crisis they’re not sure how to deal with. Netflix’s take on Allison has never been the absolute reality handler that her comic book counterpart is, but here, the loss of her husband Ray (Yusuf Gatewood) and daughter Claire (Coco Assad) puts her in a dark emotional space that gives birth to to new and disturbing applications of their gifts.





After a lifetime of being seen as the weakest member of the family, Viktor finally (and indeed) stands out as part of the family. this season’s biggest exploration of how power transitions can bring out the best and worst in people. More than Viktor’s gender, it’s his newfound confidence in his own ability to lead and make decisions that gives his brothers pause and a renewed sense that things are changing in ways beyond their control.

That same sense is also what sends Ben and his fellow Sparrows on edge when they realize they are no longer the only superpowered group in town – something that poses a direct threat to their monopolistic control of world fame and fortune. Although Min and Sheehan were part of The Umbrella Academy from the start, they, like Page and Raver-Lampman, take on much bigger roles this season and bring an entirely different energy to the show that reveals new depths to both the characters and their powers.

There is yet another convoluted plot about saving all of existence from annihilation. But it’s really only there to serve as a deadly backdrop for both sets of Hargreeveses as they bump each other to their limits and find the strength to pick themselves up when they fall. We are The Umbrella Academy based on any other comic book, the show is catching up to the source material the way season three does could be cause for concern as to whether Netflix had any sense of where things could go in the future. But between his ever-deepening knowledge and the clever way he builds into a cliffhanger-like climax, Netflix Umbrella Academy it’s the best it’s been in a good, long time. There are 10 television episodes worth checking out.