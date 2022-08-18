‘These are scary times to have an opinion’: Zoë Kravitz regrets criticizing Will Smith’s Oscar slap

The Batman actress received much praise for her performance in the film with Robert Pattinson, but saw her popularity wane while making controversial remarks.

We could say that a recurring theme in 2022 is the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock during the Oscars. An event that raised different opinions among spectators, but also among their peers. Many spoke in favor of the well-known actor, such as his friend Janet Hubert (A Freak in the Hill), and others against, such as Zoë Kravitz.

The opinion of the actress of The Batman to Will Smith generated controversy on social networks. At the time, she posted a photo at the Oscars and wrote in the caption: “Here’s a picture of my dress from the show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage right now.”

However, after being criticized for making a review, Kravitz regrets having given her opinion. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actress said:

I have very complicated feelings about this. I wish I had handled it differently.

The actress’ post provoked an aggressive reaction on social media, causing a resurgence of controversy over when Zoë Kravitz made inappropriate comments about the actor’s son, Jaden Smith, when he was a minor and she was already an adult.

For this reason, the actress spoke about this excessive controversy surrounding her comment. “These are scary times to have an opinion, say the wrong thing, make controversial art or statements, or thoughts, or anything,” says Kravitz.

Art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. Internet is the opposite of conversation. Internet is people putting things out and not getting anything.

After all the controversy, Kravitz decided to stop expressing his opinion on social media. “I think I’m at a point where I don’t want to express myself via caption or tweet. I want to express myself through art”, says the actress.

Kravitz deleted both posts, saying the incident reminded her that she is “an artist”. “Being an artist isn’t about everyone loving you or everyone thinking you’re sexy. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation, inspire people or make them feel seen.”

