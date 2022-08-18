Two-year-old girl bites snake to death after being bitten on her lip – News

A 1-year-old child bit and swallowed a highly venomous snake Assembly/R7

According to the Times of India newspaper, the little boy played in the courtyard of the house where he lives in the village of Bholapur, India. Playback/Pexels

Upon arriving at the scene, the boy’s mother noticed that he had something strange in his mouth. Playback/Pexels

When he took it out of the child's mouth, the unpleasant and frightening surprise: what he thought was an object was actually a small snake about 15 cm long. Reproduction/The Times of India

As soon as she made the discovery, the woman took her child and the reptile's remains to the nearest hospital. Playback/Pexels

Doctors were then able to identify the animal to administer the correct antivenom to the child.

Reproduction/CCBY/Jayendra Chiplunkar — 12/12/2011

It was a common krait pup (Bungarus caeruleus), a species with potent venom, found throughout the Indian subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan) Reproduction/CCBY/Jayendra Chiplunkar — 12/12/2011

The child is currently out of danger and remains under observation. Reproduction/The Times of India

A snake bit a drunk, who bit the snake, tearing it to pieces. Result: the drunk ended up in a serious condition in a hospital in the district of Etah, India. Assembly/R7

According to news website NDTV, the intoxicated and now ill boy has been identified as Raj Kumar. Playback/Video/Euronews

In an interview with the Asian agency ANI, Babu Ram, the father of the human victim, confirmed that his son was drunk at the time the reptile invaded the house where they live. Playback/Video/Euronews

'My son was drunk. A snake entered our house and bit him. He later bit her and tore her to pieces." Playback/Video/Euronews

'We cannot afford the cost of his treatment', he lamented. Playback/Video/Euronews

As soon as he arrived at the hospital, the doctor who treated Raj was told that the patient had bitten a snake: 'I thought I misunderstood, that the snake had bitten him' Playback/Video/Euronews

Despite the initial confusion, the health professional explains that the boy's situation is serious and therefore referred him to a better equipped hospital. Playback/Video/Euronews

After the incident, Raj’s family decided to cremate the snake. Playback/Video/Euronews

A venomous snake has died after being bitten by a drunk biker Assembly/R7

According to the news portal OpIndia, the insane and cowardly act was recorded in a village in Mulbagal, India. Playback/YouTube/coorgthekashmirofkarnataka Media coorg

Reports claim that Kumar, as the 38-year-old was identified, was returning from a liquor store in the area. Reproduction/OpIndia

When he came across a snake in the middle of the road Playback/YouTube/coorgthekashmirofkarnataka Media coorg

He wrapped the animal around his neck and continued to drive. Playback/YouTube/coorgthekashmirofkarnataka Media coorg

However, Kumar braked the motorcycle again and started biting the snake in front of the incredulous gaze of several residents. Playback/YouTube/coorgthekashmirofkarnataka Media coorg

'The snake bothered me earlier', he tried to justify to the Times of India newspaper, 'I was angry' Playback/YouTube/coorgthekashmirofkarnataka Media coorg

He also explains that killing this type of animal is commonplace in the village. Playback/YouTube/coorgthekashmirofkarnataka Media coorg

Police arrived at the scene 30 minutes after the drunk man attacked. But the animal had already been torn to pieces. Playback/YouTube/coorgthekashmirofkarnataka Media coorg