UN appoints Brazilian general to lead investigation in Ukraine – News

The United Nations (UN) appointed Brazilian general Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz to lead a fact-finding mission in Ukraine. The announcement was made by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, in a conversation with journalists.

The statements were made in Lviv, Ukraine, alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this Thursday (18). The soldier was chosen because of his experience in peace missions. He was the head of the Monusco mission in Congo, launched to combat armed terrorist groups in the region.

The Brazilian general also commanded the MINUSTAH mission in Haiti. In a note, the UN stated that Santos Cruz thanked him for his trust when he was informed. He was at his house, in Brasília, when he received the news.





“I have now learned that the UN Secretary-General has considered my name to carry out a task in Ukraine. I am very honored and I am sure that the comrades who will also be selected by the United Nations are people of the highest quality. , and this is a great guarantee for our work, so that we can have a positive result on the subject that will be dealt with”, he said.

The general’s first mission will be to lead an investigation into the explosion that left 50 dead at the prison in the city of Yelenovka, where 193 Ukrainian prisoners were held by Russian troops.

Santos Cruz was once a minister in the Government Secretariat of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). However, he left office and joined Podemos, becoming a critic of the government’s actions.