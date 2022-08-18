US, EU countries call for UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine

Among other matters, the meeting is expected to discuss the results of a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
TASS – The US and some European countries have requested a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine for next Wednesday (24), a UN source said.
A request to that effect was sent to the president of the UN Security Council, the source said.
Among other issues, the meeting is expected to discuss the results of a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
António Guterres arrived in Lvov, where he will meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the secretary-general’s office told TASS.
As UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported on Wednesday, the sides will discuss the bombing of a correctional facility in Yelenovka and the situation around the Zaporozhia nuclear power plant.
According to a TASS source at the UN, Guterres may also discuss the region’s food exports.
