Among other matters, the meeting is expected to discuss the results of a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

support the 247

ICL

TASS – The US and some European countries have requested a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine for next Wednesday (24), a UN source said.

A request to that effect was sent to the president of the UN Security Council, the source said.

Among other issues, the meeting is expected to discuss the results of a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

António Guterres arrived in Lvov, where he will meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the secretary-general’s office told TASS.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

As UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported on Wednesday, the sides will discuss the bombing of a correctional facility in Yelenovka and the situation around the Zaporozhia nuclear power plant.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to a TASS source at the UN, Guterres may also discuss the region’s food exports.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.