Vidal ‘maestro’, Gabigol zera and Pedro gauge; see Flamengo’s notes

With a great bicycle kick from Pedro, Flamengo beat Athletico-PR 1-0 at Arena da Baixada and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. It was the striker’s 12th goal in 18 games since the arrival of coach Dorival Júnior. In the semifinal, Fla will take on São Paulo or América-MG, who will decide the spot this Thursday (18) at Independência.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha analyzed the red-black performance against Hurricane. They praised the performances of Vidal, “a maestro as a steering wheel”, and Pedro, who scored with two 10s. On the other hand, Gabigol lost a goal without a goalkeeper when the game was already 1-0 and ended up zero in the commentators’ assessment.

Check Flamengo’s notes

saints

RMP: gives the tranquility of a great goalkeeper – note 8.

Rocha: another game without being leaked, he passes a security that the Flamengo fan hasn’t felt in a long time – grade 8.5.

wheeled

RMP: he’s playing a barbarity, a tractor on the right side, and Pedro’s goal play is all his – note 9.

Rocha: Rodinei’s great performance, Felipão tried to exploit his back to create plays, but he didn’t compromise, and offensively he did very well, with goal assist and several plays from the right – grade 8.5.

Fabricio Bruno

RMP: played a game, very firm, didn’t lose any balls, plays simple and serious, very well – grade 8.5.

Rocha: his sector was very attacked, he got Rodinei’s coverage time right, and put Pablo in his pocket – note 9.

Leo Pereira

RMP: he played very well, spectacular performance, he is the absolute starter today in the Flamengo defense – grade 8.5.

Rocha: very well, accurate, won all the duels – grade 8.5.

Filipe Luís

RMP: played very well again, firm in the marking and went ahead, made plays on the left – grade 8.5.

Rocha: he’s very intelligent, he doesn’t do anything silly, even under pressure, and he has more breath because of the arrival of Ayrton Lucas – grade 8.5.

João Gomes

RMP: midfielder gets yellow for complaint in the first half is a lack of responsibility – grade 7.5.

Rocha: he had ups and downs, but he was well sacrificed playing with Vidal and Everton Ribeiro, he won most of the tackles and had no compromising mistakes – note 8.

Vidal

RMP: set the pace in midfield, he guides, points, is a conductor as a steering wheel – note 8.

Rocha: he helped Dorival when Athletico-PR managed to create something, guided Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno and João Gomes, he is very important in terms of technique and leadership, for the level of football in South America he is far above the average – note 8.

Victor Hugo

RMP: note 7.

Rocha: entered, ran, fought – note 6.

Everton Ribeiro

RMP: it didn’t match today, maybe because of the synthetic turf, it’s amazing how he doesn’t get along, today it went down – note 7.

Rocha: missed above average – grade 6.5.

arrascaeta

RMP: played below usual – grade 7.5.

Rocha: I didn’t really like the acting for his level – note 7.

gabigol

RMP: a player of his category cannot miss the goal he missed, and such an important goal would be the goal of the classification guarantee, an unmissable goal – grade 0.

Rocha: the context of that goal is unmissable, Pedro exchanged the chance to score for the certainty of Gabigol’s goal, alone and without a goalkeeper, and he goes there and doesn’t put the ball in the net. Someone needs to charge him, even if it’s Landim in his room – grade 0.

Everton Chives

RMP: entered, tried, struggled – note 7.

Rocha: he got into the spirit of the game, which was decisive, I liked his delivery – note 7.

Pedro

RMP: he played a lot and scored a goal on a bicycle, Pedro was exemplary – grade 10.

Rock: grade 10.

Dorival Junior

RMP: grade 10.

Rock: grade 10.

