Viola Davis will be the villain in ‘The Song of Birds and Serpents’

(credit: ANDREAS SOLARO)

Viola Davis will be the villain of The song of birds and snakeswhich takes place before Hunger Games. according to The Hollywood reporter, the Oscar winner will play Doctor Volumnia Gaul, head of the 10th edition of the games. The character is described as “as cruel as she is creative”.

Francis Lawrence, director of the feature and the last three films of the original quadrilogy, explained to the publication the importance of the role. “Snow’s skill as a political operator develops in large part because of his experiences with her,” he said.

The cast also includes Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schaefer, Peter Dinklage, Mackenzie Lansing, Ashley Liao, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly.

Recently, the magazine vanity fair released the first official image of the film, which premieres on November 17, 2023. Check out the teaser of The song of birds and snakes: