Viva Sake!: Japanese government wants to encourage young people to increase alcohol consumption

Japan’s young adults are somewhat sober — something officials hope to change with a new campaign.

The younger generation drinks less alcohol than their parents—a trend that has hit hard on tax collections on drinks such as sake.

So the Japanese IRS (NTA) launched a national competition to come up with ideas to reverse this trend.

The Viva Sake campaign! hopes to present a plan to make the drink more attractive — and jumpstart the industry.

