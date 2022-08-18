War in Ukraine: Attacks on Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant Put World on Alert | The subject

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, arrives in Ukraine this Thursday (18) to check the conditions of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, which has been under the control of Russian forces since March. .
The complex was bombed last week. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the attack. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), this is the first time that there has been a war in a country that has a large and established nuclear power grid. The agency has already warned that “there is a very real risk of nuclear disaster”.
Photo of a Russian soldier at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Energodar taken in May 2022 — Photo: Andrey Borodulin/AFP via BBC
At worst, a potential nuclear accident would be equivalent to 10 times that of the Chernobyl disaster, although Zaporizhzhia is safer.
“Russia could deny this attack and it would be a game of versions”, explains Vitelio Brustolin, researched at the Harvard Law and History of Science faculties. “No one would know for sure who actually attacked.”
The operation of the plant has been maintained by Ukrainians surrendered by Russian soldiers.