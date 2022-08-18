What is low profile? See meaning on Instagram and other social networks | Social networks

“Low profile” means “discreet”, in translation from English to Portuguese. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the term refers to actions or behaviors that do not attract attention and do not generate interest in the audience. In social networks such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, the expression refers to people who are usually offline for long periods and do not publish many posts, either in Stories or in the feed, choosing to maintain a more discreet profile, with few friends or followers. . That is, the term qualifies individuals who do not use, or use infrequently, social media.

The practice divides opinion. Some claim that being low profile brings numerous benefits, such as avoiding exposing your personal life to the virtual snoops on duty. Others also say they have gained a better quality of life by reducing the use of social networks, feeling more productive, focused and willing. There are also reports of improvements in mental health, as people stop comparing their own lives with those of influencers and other people they follow, which can cause feelings of failure and frustration.

On the other hand, there are those who are uncomfortable with users who choose this practice. This is the case of those who claim to be difficult to “stalke low profile crushes”, especially on Instagram. Low exposure prevents the interested party from knowing more about the person’s life, such as the places they go, their closest friends and their relationship with family, studies and work. Without this information, it is more complicated to make a virtual approximation. Critics of the low profile style further allege that it distances individuals from social life, even if digital, and from contact with other people.

If you are interested in being a low profile person, the first tip is to reduce the use of all social networks on which you have an account. For this, it is possible to resort to tactics such as turning off notifications and deleting mobile applications. If you want to keep the apps, use them only for content consumption and don’t make frequent posts to feed or Stories.

Keeping a small circle of friends or followers and not leaving the account open, that is, exposed to anyone on the Internet, are also ways to adhere to the practice. Finally, if you have more affinity with a particular social network compared to others, the alternative may be to permanently delete your account. So you can prevent yourself from accessing it and posting frequently.

With information from Cambridge Dictionary and Reddit

