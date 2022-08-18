What is the crime thriller The Informer on Netflix about?

police thriller 2019, The Informant, is now on Netflix! The movie has already proven to be a welcome addition to the streamer as it currently ranks 7th on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list.

The film stars Joel Kinnaman as Peter Koslow, Rosamund Pike as Erica Wilcox, Ana de Armas as Sofia Koslow, Common as Edward Grens and Clive Owen as Keith Montgomery.

The production was written by Matt Cook and is based on the novel Three Seconds by Roslund & Hellström. Andrea Di Stefano served as director. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Mark Lane, Robert Jones, James Harris and Wayne Marc Godfrey serve as producers.

The film premiered in the UK by Warner Bros. in August 2019, then had a limited theatrical release in November 2020 in the US

So what is this new addition to the streamer all about?

What is The Informer on Netflix about?

Years ago, Peter Koslow was released early from prison, but in exchange he had to work as an undercover informant for the FBI. Now, he uses his secret skills to try to take down the General – New York’s most powerful crime boss. But when a frame-up results in the death of an undercover cop, the entire drug bust goes awry.

That’s when the FBI informant is forced to continue his undercover work and return to prison to take down the organized crime network. He now has to find a way to escape the clutches of the law and the general to save himself and his wife and daughter.

The Informant is now streaming on Netflix.