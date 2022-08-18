What is the difference between Google One and Google Drive?

One of the largest companies on the internet, Google currently has several platforms and services. The large number of company offers can end up causing confusion among users, as some of the company’s platforms have similar names or functions.

One such case is Google Drive and Google One. With the launch of a storage subscription service from the search giant, there may be confusion with the company’s main file management platform, so much so that the company itself has a division in its FAQ to differentiate the services.

Google Drive and Google One: What’s the Difference?

O Google Drive consists of a cloud storage service from Google, which can even be synced directly on the desktop through a specific application and also accessed on mobile devices. In general, files of different formats can be stored within the service’s folders and shared very easily with anyone.

However, with the emergence of Google One, which is a platform for expanding storage capacity through monthly subscriptions, many people end up having doubts about the products. However, they work in different ways.

While Google Drive is presented for free with a maximum capacity of 15 GB and is immediately associated with your Google account, Google One needs to be hired. The plans offered vary in terms of size for expansion and their prices are charged through the credit card associated with the account.

Therefore, from R$ 6.99, the service offers up to 100 GB of storage. With BRL 9.99 it is possible to have up to 200 GB and for BRL 34.99 monthly, users can expand up to 2 TB of storage.

(Google One/Play)Source: Google One

It is important to note that, even with the eventual interruption of the subscription to the service, your files and documents will not be deleted. However, it will not be possible to add anything else to Google Drive if the free 15 GB has already been extrapolated.

That is, while Google One is a subscription that guarantees more cloud storage on your Google account, Drive is the platform to manage files saved in the cloud, and which already has 15 GB free to use.