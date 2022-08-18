What was the first app you downloaded on your phone? Find out with trick | Productivity

Finding out what the first mobile app was is something curious and very simple to do. You can perform this search directly on official stores, such as Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iPhone (iOS). That’s because the services keep track of the apps downloaded on your device from the moment you opened your account, giving you access to your download history. Thus, in addition to knowing the first app, users can get an idea of their smartphone usage habits based on this information. Here’s how to find out what was the first app installed on your phone.
Here’s how to find out which was the first app on your phone with a simple trick — Photo: Nicolly Vimercate / TechTudo
Find out what was the first app on your iPhone (iOS) phone
Step 1. Open the App Store and tap your avatar, located in the upper right corner of the screen;
Access your profile on the App Store to see the downloaded applications — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Tap on the “Purchases” option. Then go to “My Purchases”;
Learn how to find your downloaded apps on your iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. See all the applications that have already been downloaded on the phone on the screen. Then scroll down until you find the last item on the list — this was the first app you downloaded.
App Store shows which was the first app downloaded on your cell phone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Find out what was the first app on your Android phone
Step 1. Open the Play Store and tap your avatar, present in the search bar at the top of the screen;
Access your profile on the Play Store — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Tap on “Manage apps and devices” option. Then, go to “Manage”;
See how to manage your apps on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Press the “Installed” balloon and select the “Not installed” option, so that Android also shows the applications that have already been uninstalled from the cell phone;
You must activate the list of apps not installed on your phone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. In the right corner, select the “Recently added” option. Once that’s done, scroll down and locate the last app on the list — this was the first app you downloaded.
Android lets you know the first app downloaded on your phone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready! Take advantage of the tips in the tutorial to find out what was the first app installed on your phone.
