WhatsApp: Here’s How To Recover Deleted Audio

Many users of Whatsapp don’t know, but an audio deleted in the app can be recovered. In the messenger itself it is possible to find the voice message in two different ways.

How to recover audios on WhatsApp

To access the audio again, two methods are available on the device itself. The easiest and fastest is through the conversation in which the audio was sent, the second is the most laborious, as it is necessary to search in the cell phone’s file manager.

If you have deleted the audio but not the WhatsApp conversation:

Open the conversation the audio was in and download the voice message again. To avoid searching for the message in the chat and save even more time, in the messaging platform settings click on “Manage storage”.

Through it you can find all conversations. Select the contact you changed the audio to and enter the media to see all messages sent, including the audio. Sort order to most recent and search for lost voicemail.

In case you deleted the audio and WhatsApp conversation

The device has a storage folder with all the media files sent or transferred by the device, separated by applications. In this sense, find the folder of the Whatsapp and search for the conversation. However, it is worth noting that the work will be greater.

Access the File Manager, in the mobile settings; Look for the WhatsApp folder; Find the WhatsApp Audio folder and check all the audios sent, received or forwarded.

The user will have to click on all the audios to find out which one he is looking for. That’s because, there is no way to identify which conversation it is from, even if you change the order of the files. Only the shipping date is available.

Had your WhatsApp account cloned? see how to recover

When your Whatsapp suffers the attempt to be cloned, it is possible that all your information will be accessed. However, one way to avoid possible crimes is to activate two-step confirmation.

In this case, if a criminal tries to clone your messenger account, they will not have access to your messages and other information. That’s because, the Whatsapp is blocked instantly.

Once the extra security code is incorrectly entered in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours. When this occurs, the account owner receives an SMS informing them of what happened.

So, to recover WhatsApp, just wait for the mentioned hours.

Windows 10 update

When upgrading Windows 10, it is possible for the user to lose some personal customizations and files on the desktop. In this sense, it is recommended to postpone the installation of updates and wait until the fault has been corrected.

Email connected to public computer

When accessing your e-mail in a lan house, for example, it is possible that you leave your account open on your computer. In view of this, there is a risk that third parties may access your data in the email. In this case, it is recommended to perform one of the options listed below:

Immediately change the account password;

Disconnect all active sessions;

Enable two-step authentication;

Enable login notification.