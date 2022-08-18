Where to watch Harry Potter: 4 streaming possibilities

The saga of the movies Harry Potter, that were produced from the books of the British writer JK Rowling, still delights children and adults all over the world.

In total, 8 films were created since the first, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stonefrom 2001 to the last, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, of 2011. We can also add to them the films of the Fantastic Beasts series, which precede by 70 years the stories of Harry Potter and his friends, adding three more works.

If you would like to see the complete saga, this text is for you. We bring here a guide with which you can discover what movies are available for assist in the services of streaming. Check the list below.

The best way to watch the saga is through HBO Max, which makes all the films in the saga available for one simple reason: the franchise Harry Potter was produced by Warner Bros. pictures, which participates in the Warner Media group – and HBO Max distributes the content created by this media conglomerate.

There, you can watch all eight films, as well as extended versions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002). There are even some specials, like the series Harry Potter: The Hogwarts House Championship, with 4 episodes.

In addition, it is possible to find the documentary Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Celebration: Back to Hogwarts, in which Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and filmmaker Chris Columbus recall moments from across the franchise.

the three films fantastic beasts are also available to subscribers, in addition to a special call Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, hosted by actor Stephen Fry.

Amazon Prime makes available the 8 movies of Harry Potter. But unlike HBO Max, they need to be rented by subscribers. Each one costs R$ 7.90 and the lease lasts 48 hours.

The saga fantastic beasts is also under lease. the first movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) cost R$7.90, and the latest release, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (2022) costs BRL 16.90.

in the service of streaming Apple TV, movies are also available for rent. All of them can be rented for R$ 7.90, but they can also be purchased – in this case, the value jumps to R$ 19.90.

The saga fantastic beasts is available in this streamingalso in a leasing system. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them leaves for R$ 7.90 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald costs R$ 9.90. The last release, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, 2022, can only be purchased and costs R$ 49.90.

4. Now

Now is the service of streaming made available to Claro customers – formerly called NET –, and offers a good collection of movies, TV shows, series and documentaries.

The service has in the catalog just the first movie in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001).

What is the right order of movies? Harry Potter?

is up to marathon all movies? We make your life easier by presenting the order in which the films should be seen here. If you want an even more complete chronology, it is worth visiting our exclusive article: Harry Potter: what is the order of the films and where to watch?

Check out:

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fIObnIGMLI

At the beginning of the whole saga, the orphan Harry Potter is invited to Hogwarts School of Magic. From there, he begins his training as a witch.

two. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Already setting up with Hogwarts, here Harry Potter receives a visit from an elf who tries to stop him from going back to school. Alongside his friends, he returns to the magical castle and faces difficult situations.

3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

From the third film onwards, plots parallel to those of Harry Potter start to be shown. Here, one of the central themes is the Sirius Black’s Escape from Azkaban Prison. He is suspected of being involved in the murder of Harry’s parents.

4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Two schools of witchcraft enter the story: Beauxbatons and Durmstrang. The high school students then participate in a wizarding tournament to prove who would be the most skilled among them.

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

In this fifth film, political disputes within the wizarding government interfere with the school year for young apprentices. The Ministry of Magic intervenes at Hogwarts, bringing many conflicts.

6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

The saga takes on a tense atmosphere with the return of Lord Voldemort. Dumbledore then proceeds to train Harry Potter for the clash with the great villainwhich is about to arrive.

7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

At the beginning of this film, Harry asks Ron and Hermione for help in destroying Lord Voldemort’s soul fragments. Then they discover the fable of the Deathly Hallows, which may be the missing piece to the final showdown.

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Finally, it’s time for the final battle Lord Voldemort tries to control the wizarding world, but the competition will be fierce. Harry Potter, finally, needs to unravel a mystery in order to defeat the villain.

So, have you grabbed that little popcorn to dive into the wizarding universe? We hope our content has helped to facilitate your choice of streaming. Keep following us and stay on top of this and other fantastic subjects!