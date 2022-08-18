Will Nubank pay BRL 50,000 in a new campaign?

O Nubank is one of the largest digital banks in Latin America. Its title is linked to its commitment to its customers to provide the best products in the banking market, especially Nubank Vida (fintech life insurance).

In addition to the low cost of joining, whoever becomes an insured of the service can compete for several prizes, such as a jackpot worth BRL 50 thousand. The promotion, called Vale-Vida, started on June 13th.

In summary, customers who have the Nubank Life. During the promotion, “virtual vouchers” are offered that can be redeemed for other products and services.

Nubank promotion that pays BRL 50,000

According to the information, customers will have two chances to answer questionnaires every month. The “Quiz da Vida”, as the fintech survey is called, will award tickets with values ​​from R$30 to R$100.

In addition, the promotion will also promote monthly raffles with values ​​between R$ 1 thousand to R$ 6 thousand. However, at the end of the campaign there will still be a grand prize of R$50,000, which will be raffled off among the insurance customers.

How to participate in the promotion and compete for prizes?

Participating in the promotion is very simple, just be a customer of the “Nubank Vida” insurance and follow the progress of the campaign through the application itself. The initiative will be valid until November 30, 2022.

To get the tickets and receive the prizes it is necessary:

Access the Nubank application on your cell phone; Search for the Nubank Vida section; Tap on “Vale-Vida Nubank Promotion”; Read the terms of the “Vale-Vida Nubank” promotion and proceed if you agree; To start your participation, on the website “Vale-Vida Nubank”, where you will be redirected, start filling out the Quiz da Vida.

It will be possible to see who were the winners in the list of the lucky ones of the month. Keep an eye on the app.