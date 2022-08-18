Will truck drivers be forced to use aid money to pay for diesel?

Beneficiary truck drivers will not need to prove that they are using Pix Caminhoneiro money to pay for diesel

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

On August 9th, the transfers from Pix Caminhoneiro began. The benefit will include duly registered self-employed truck drivers. In this way, each of them will receive the amount of R$ 1 thousand until December 2022, and in August an additional installment will be paid for the month of July.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, it will not be necessary to account for the benefit received. Therefore, beneficiary truck drivers will not need to prove that they are using the amount to pay for diesel. In short, professionals will be able to use the money as they wish.

Similar to gas voucher

Another benefit with the similar system is the gas voucher. Well, the beneficiaries of the social program receive 50% of the average value of a 13kg gas cylinder every 2 months. However, they do not need to prove that they used the amount to purchase the item.

However, as of that month, the value of the gas voucher will correspond to 100% of the average value of the 13kg gas cylinder, but even so, it will not be necessary to prove the purchase.

Therefore, the choice of how to use Pix Caminhoneiro is up to the professional and there will be no type of punishment for those who decide to use the money in another way.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

Therefore, in all, 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December.

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor and Social Security

Pix Trucker

According to the government’s estimate, the Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Caminhoneiro), better known as Pix Caminhoneiro, will cover approximately 900,000 autonomous cargo transporters.

Who is entitled to Pix Trucker?

In summary, autonomous cargo carriers registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022 are entitled to Pix Caminhoneiro.

In addition, program beneficiaries must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

