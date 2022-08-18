Your iPhone will start getting more ads; find out the reason

The system android doesn’t skimp much on ads, but Apple devices tend to control excess media.

The change is not unheard of, because the Stock, News and Apple Store gadgets show some advertisements. However, users did not bother, even because they were subtle banners and did not get in the way of browsing.

Tests regarding the increase in advertising content, seeking to raise money from advertisers, have been carried out for some time.

In the next brand updates, other native apps will start to advertise. In the case of Mapas, for example, the idea is that companies pay for advertising, which will be indicated when someone is looking for an establishment.

Native iPhone apps started to represent a profit opportunity for Apple

Despite seeming to bother certain people, the developers are betting that the measure will have a positive return. In addition to the map feature, the download pages and the ”Today” tab are spaces that have started to receive quotas so that various brands can exhibit their services and products. The idea seems so promising that the practice has not stopped only on smartphones.



Apple +, streaming movies, series and music, is also getting ready to show paid ads. In this case, the objective is to provide cheaper plans that allow access to the platform, while showing commercials. This happens with Youtube, in which the free plan interrupts some programming, broadcasting advertisements. It is possible for everyone to get used to it quickly, because many tools work from this model.