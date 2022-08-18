Yuri Alberto’s feedback and ‘game’ by Renato

Corinthians guaranteed its presence in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil thanks to an unlikely hero: Yuri Alberto. The striker scored his first three goals with the white shirt and was the highlight of the 4-1 rout against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday (17), at Neo Química Arena. The victory also relieves the pressure on coach Vitor Pereira, charged after the elimination of Libertadores to Flamengo and the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras last Saturday by the Brasileirão.
At Live from Corinthiansprogram of UOL Esporte right after Timão’s matches, journalists Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone evaluated the performance of Corinthians players in the match against Atlético-GO. In addition to Yuri Alberto, who was disenchanted tonight, commentators also praised Gil, Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto.
Check out the notes for Corinthians players and coach:
cassio
Vitão – He didn’t miss the goal and had no work – 6.5
Perrone – 6.5
Fagner
Vitão – It was average. He showed willingness, but he was on the verge of passing the point. He could have been ejected in the first half- 6
Perrone – It was very useful defensively in the tackles – 7
Gil
Vitão – His goal was the classification. On defense, he won all – 9
Perrone – Very confident and even scored a goal – 8.5
babble
Vitão – 7
Perrone – Very firm – 8
Fábio Santos
Vitão – Must be a holder – 8
Perrone – Another good game – 7.5
Du Queiroz
Vitão – He was doing well in the match, with the marking in place and Atlético-GO doing nothing – 7
Perrone – 7
Fausto Vera
Vitão – 7
Perrone – He’s getting to know the team’s movements and evolving – 7
Renato Augusto
Vitão – 8.5
Perrone – Match, with participation in the goals. Defended well and moved – 9
addon
Vitão – It was very discreet. It yielded little and did not create – 6
Perrone – It was the little engine of the team – 7
Roger Guedes
Vitão – I liked it a lot. He is usually hungry, but he scored a goal for Yuri Alberto. Played a lot of ball. Even without scoring, it was the performance that most convinced me of him – 9
Perrone – He put the ball on the post and participated in a goal. Even defended back – 8
Yuri Alberto
Vitão – Scored three goals – 10
Perrone – 10
Giuliano
Vitão – 6
Perrone – 6
Cantillo
Vitão – Played for a short time and did not compromise – no grade
Perrone – 5.5
Gustavo Mosquito
Vitão – no grade
Perrone – 5.5
Giovanni
Vitão – no grade
Perrone – no grade
Junior Moraes
Vitão – no grade
Perrone – no grade
Victor Pereira
Vitão – If you made a mistake, you wouldn’t have exchanged Du Queiroz for Giuliano. There was no reason to change there, but there was no problem. Without having to question the lineup – 9.5
Perrone – He did the simple and managed to make the players go in hungry and focused – 9
