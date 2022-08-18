Zack Snyder’s Justice League Made Big Reference to Frank Miller’s Work

Released in 2021 on HBO Max, Zack Snyder’s Justice League brought us lots of fun easter eggs, cameos, and references to DCnauts.

Well, it turns out that the presence of the plot of the classic comic can also be felt during the version of Zack Snyder like Batman apprehending a well-known group of villains at the end of the movie. In The dark Knight, Batman is a much older, embittered hero who comes out of retirement to once again save Gotham from tyranny.

In the story, we are introduced to the “Mutants”, a gang of people who run around with mohawks and shaved heads and sport a visor similar to that of the X-Men’s Cyclops. Their leader is a gigantic man with sharp teeth and immense strength who Batman challenges into a mud pit in front of the other mutants.

Batman eventually defeats the leader and takes command of the gang. When the city descends into utter chaos, Bruce summons the gang, now called the “Sons of Batman”, and paints the bat symbol on their faces to help keep people safe. He even forbids them to use firearms, calling them “the weapons of cowards”.

During the closing monologue of the Justice League by Zack Snyderthe film cuts to Batman on top of a tank similar to the one seen in the comics of Frank Miller, and its huge headlights illuminating a small group of bound Mutants. This Batmobile plays a prominent role in Miller’s comics, operating as Batman’s primary mode of transport as he navigates Gotham’s junk pile to challenge the Mutants.

On a panel at Justice Con, Jay Oliva, the artist who created several storyboards for the DCEU, confirmed that the people apprehended by Batman are indeed members of the gang. Zooming in also reveals that the gang members are wearing the distinctive red visor. Check out the images below:

There is no formal explanation as to why Batman created his Bat-tank. Still, it stands to reason that after the events with Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), Batman needed something tougher. The Mutants are also a new enemy in this universe and appear to be hiding in the rubble of Gotham, where Batman, Superman (Henry Cavill) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) battled Apocalypse.

A normal car cannot navigate that terrain, making this the perfect reason to use the giant mobile weapon. The scene also gives context to Bruce’s new phase as Gotham’s protector. With the Justice League formed, he may have found renewed purpose to keep the fight going as new villains like the Mutants appear.

In the end, the film Zack Snyder is a love letter to the fans and the comics that inspired his story. Though small, the inclusion of the Mutants from Frank Miller’s comics symbolizes a new era for Batman and shows just how much of the DC Universe still deserves to be explored.

The changes and references in the film show the care and devotion that the creators have for the project and add an even deeper level of knowledge to the characters portrayed.

