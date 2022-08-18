Zombie cases in China? Videos with the alleged outbreak of the creature go viral on social networks – Tecnologia

Rumors about the emergence of zombies in china have been spreading through social media in recent weeks. THE viral trend has provoked diverse reactions, ranging from fear to debauchery, from TikTok and Twitter users.

THE lack of evidence and scientific evidence about the creature’s existence in the real world hasn’t stopped content creators from speculating on the internet. In the short video sharing application, it is possible to find various contents that suggest a zombie epidemic in the Asian country.

Defined by the Cambridge dictionary as an undead being, without the ability to think and that attacks and eats humans, the creatures are successful in entertainment industry, featuring films, series and books on the fictional theme. But, after all, what caused the collective interest in the subject?

How the ‘zombie in China’ trend started

The symptoms caused by some diseases can be similar to those associated by the literature and the audiovisual with the undead.

The origin of videos and comments about the emergence of the undead in China is unknown. On Twitter, users around the world discuss the matter. “Are there zombies in China?” asked a netizen. While another person wrote: “What do you mean I just opened TikTok and there are zombies in China?”.

While some show concern, some individuals take advantage of the hot topic to share jokes About the subject. “While I’m afraid of zombies in China, I feel prepared after all the movies and series I’ve seen,” said one user on the bird’s net.

Other netizens share fake images of the so-called “zombies” produced for series, movies and even home videos designed to pull the wool over eyes who are believing the rumours.

Are zombies in China true?

Although the recent Covid-19 pandemic was caused by a virus and started in China, it is important to emphasize that there is no evidence to indicate the existence of zombies in Asian country or anywhere in the world.

The symptoms caused by some diseases, such as rabies and leprosy, can be similar to those associated in literature and audiovisual media with the undead. For example, it is common for them to cause general weakness or discomfort, fever, headache and, in the case of rabies, pain and a tingling or itching sensation at the site of the animal’s bite.

User shares fake images of so-called "zombies" produced for series, movies and even home videos

Zombies don’t exist, but the possibility of a “zombie pandemic” is the subject of an ironic comic book published in 2011 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The work, as explained by the organization, tries to teach, in a fun way, the importance of emergency preparedness.

In the comic, readers follow the main characters as a strange new disease begins to spread, turning ordinary people into the undead. The publication still provides a series of tips on how to survive a type event. Check the list below:

Surviving the zombie apocalypse

Water — one gallon per person, per day;

Food — non-perishable and easy-to-prepare items (minimum 3-day supply);

Flashlight;

Battery powered or hand crank radio (NOAA weather radio if possible);

extra batteries;

First aid kit (whistle, antibiotic ointment, bandages, face masks, gloves and reference book);

Medications (7-day supply and medication dispensers if needed);

Multipurpose supplies (wrench, pliers, plastic sheet, masking tape, scissors, matches);

Sanitation/personal hygiene items and bleach;

Copies of personal documents (medicine list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/rent of residence, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies);

Cell phone with charger;

Family Disaster Plan (family and emergency contact information);

Extra money;

Emergency blanket, extra clothes, sleeping bag (1 for each person);

Area map(s).

You can read the comic in the English version on the CDC website.

