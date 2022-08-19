11 book-based productions for you to marathon!

How about taking advantage of the weekend to marathon book-based productions? One of the most recent titles is “In the Name of Heaven”, inspired by the bestseller by true crime “Under the Banner of Heaven”, authored by Jon Krakauer. By the way, the work is also now available on Star+.

The story revolves around the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her young daughter, in the Salt Lake Valley suburb of Utah, in the United States. There, Jeb Pyre, played by Andrew Garfield, is the detective responsible for investigating the events that led to the tragedy in the Lafferty family.

During the search period, he comes across hidden truths about the origins of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, leading the detective, a devout Mormon, to question his own faith.

Check out 11 other book-based productions!

TWILIGHT – Star+







Twilight – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

The classic teen saga was inspired by the books by Stephenie Meyer and tells the story of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a teenager who moves to her father’s house in the uninteresting city of Forks.

There, she soon realizes that her new home and new school might not be so boring when she meets Edward (Robert Pattinson), an attractive and mysterious young man. As the two grow closer, the young woman discovers a shocking truth about her new boyfriend’s identity: he is a vampire.

PERCY JACKSON – Disney+





Percy Jackson – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

In the production, a young man faces problems at school, due to what he believes to be dyslexia and attention deficit disorder. Raised by his mother Sally, he lives with Gabe Ugliano, his stepfather, who he hates. Attacked in the middle of a school trip, it is revealed that he is a demigod, son of the god Poseidon and a human, and has powers.

With an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s books, the productions “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” (2010) and “Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters” (2013) are available on the platform.

THE HUNGRY GAMES – Star+





Hunger Games – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

In the distant future, a good part of the population is controlled by a totalitarian regime, which remembers this domain by holding an annual – and deadly – event between the 12 districts under its tutelage.

To save her younger sister, young Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers to represent her district in the competition and ends up having the company of Peeta Melark (Josh Hutcherson), challenging not only the dominant system, but also the strength of the other opponents.

The film series “The Hunger Games” (2012), “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” (2014) and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The End” (2015) is inspired by the Suzanne Collins book collection.

Alice in Wonderland – Disney+





Gone Girl – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

A 17-year-old girl who happens to follow a hurried white rabbit, who always looks at her watch. She enters a hole that takes her to Wonderland, a place where she was ten years ago despite not remembering anything about it. There she is welcomed by the Mad Hatter and starts to deal with fantastic and magical beings, in addition to the wrath of the powerful Queen of Hearts.

From Lewis Carroll’s book to the screen, the live action “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) is available on streaming, as is the 1951 animated children’s version.

EXAMPLE GIRL – Star+





The book Thief – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

directly from best seller Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” (2014) tells the story of Amy Dunne who disappears on her wedding anniversary, leaving her husband Nick in trouble.

He starts acting wildly, abusing the lies, and becomes the police’s number one suspect. With the support of his twin sister, Margo, Nick tries to prove his innocence and, at the same time, tries to find out what happened to Amy.

THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA – Disney+





The book Thief – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

The classic and beloved adventure “The Chronicles of Narnia” (2005) is based on the seven-book novel by CS Lewis, which tells the story of the brothers, Lucia, Susana, Edmund and Pedro living in England, in the middle of World War II. They live on a mysterious teacher’s country estate, where they often play hide and seek. In one of their pranks, they discover a magical wardrobe, which takes those who walk through it to the magical world of Narnia.

This new world is inhabited by strange beings such as centaurs and giants, which was once peaceful, but today lives under the curse of the White Witch, Jadis, who has made the place always in a heavy winter. Under the guidance of the lion Aslan, who rules Narnia, the children decide to help in the fight to free this world from Jadis’ domination.

THE GIRL WHO STOLE BOOKS – Star+





Death on the Nile – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

Inspired by the book by Markus Zusak, “The Girl Who Stole Books” (2013) is set during World War II and features a young girl named Liesel Meminger, who survives outside of Munich through the books she steals.

Helped by her adoptive father, she learns to read and share books with her friends, including a Jew who lives in hiding in her home. While not reading or studying, she runs errands for her mother and plays with her friend Rudy.

DEATH ON THE NILE – Star+





Mary Poppins – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

In “Death on the Nile” (2022), couple Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) invite their loved ones to board the Karvak boat and celebrate their new union.

However, the rich heiress is mysteriously killed at night and almost all the passengers have reasons to kill her. But one of the guests, coincidentally, is the most famous detective in the world, Hercules Poirot, who begins to investigate the case.

While the investigations begin on the boat itself, new deaths occur in order to cover up the truth and the case ends up being more difficult to solve with each passing time.

The film was based on one of Agatha Christie’s mystery books, in which the story is set in the same literary universe as “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), also available on Star+.

MARY POPPINS – Disney+





Maze Runner – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

In 1910s London, a strict and stern banker with his children writes an ad in the newspaper looking for a governess. Brought by the wind in a flying umbrella, a nanny with magical powers appears to transform the family’s sad routine. In addition to the classic children’s musical inspired by PL Travers’ 1964 book, “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018) is also available on the platform.

MAZE RUNNER – Star+





Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Photo: Publicity / todoteen

In a post-apocalyptic world, young Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) is abandoned in an isolated community of boys after all memory has been erased. Soon he finds himself trapped in a labyrinth, where he will have to join forces with other young people in order to escape.

The film series is based on the six-book saga by James Dashner. In addition to “Maze Runner: Run or Die” (2014), “Maze Runner: Trial by Fire” (2015) and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (2018) can also be watched on Star+.

DIARY OF A BANANA – Disney+





Check out some productions based on books and enjoy the weekend to marathon! photo: todoteen

Greg Heffley is 13 years old and suffers from the same problems that most kids like him do: he’s not popular.

With friends who aren’t among the most admired of the crowd and sharing the school hallways with boys who are taller and already shaved, he has only one certainty: elementary school is the dumbest thing there is. But he has one detail: he records his entire routine at school and with his family in a diary.

Incidentally, Jeff Kinney is the author of the series of 16 books that were the inspiration for the films.