$20M aircraft carrier has old technology and will soon be scrap

The São Paulo aircraft carrier, the largest in the history of the Brazilian Navy, recently sold for R$10.5 million to a Turkish company, is on its way to be dismantled in the port of Izmir by Sok Denizcilik in Turkey.

The ship mobilizes environmentalists in the country because the vessel carries at least 9.6 tons of asbestos, a highly carcinogenic product.

A report by O GLOBO shows that the reconstruction of the saga of the ship, bought from France by Brazil in the 2000s and which would have sailed only 206 days in Brazil, shows how the aircraft carrier has become technologically outdated and with a polluting potential. Sold as scrap, it could yield around R$ 100.4 million, almost ten times more than the sale value.

“The Navy considered another destination for São Paulo. In 2019, after giving up on a modernization project that would cost R$1 billion, it looked for specialists to outline alternatives for disposal or reuse for the São Paulo aircraft carrier, at the time recently deactivated” , says the report

Specialist in maritime transport, logistics and shipbuilding, engineer Jean Caprace, from UFRJ, suggested a mathematical model to indicate the best cost-benefit among the dismantling possibilities. The idea was not accepted.

“What surprises me the most is the interest of a foreign company. They must have made a lot of calculations, but it is a high-risk business, including having more asbestos on board than declared. There are compartments that are totally inaccessible, which will only be discovered when open,” warns Caprace.

When it was still in France, the aircraft carrier was on battlefronts in Africa, the Middle East and Europe. With 266 meters in length and 32.8 thousand tons, the vessel, explains Caprace, requires very precise and complex calculations to determine sales values.

According to the contract signed with France, São Paulo would need to be emptied to be resold. The costs of transporting the vessel, which, once deactivated, officially becomes a “ship hull”, reach millions of dollars.

Caprace estimated that the expenses for the trip, which can last 35 days, according to the Turkish government, should reach US$ 3.5 million, with the daily rate of the tugboat of the Dutch company Alp Center, which is around US$ 100. thousand. Apart from the fuel, the UFRJ professor recalls. The now ship’s hull is due to arrive in Izmir on September 9.

“They have already spent a good amount of money on buying and adapting for the trip and on labor. They will still need to spend a lot on asbestos treatment”, adds the engineer.



Asbestos worries

Asbestos is the biggest concern among those following the aircraft carrier saga. In the inventory, 9.6 tons of the substance are declared, banned in several countries. But the actual amount could be higher, prompting protests by Turkish environmentalists, who set up a vigil two days ago in their country against the arrival of the vessel.

“For the inventory, they visited only 12% of the compartments to make the total estimate”, says Caprace, noting that São Paulo’s sister ship, the Clemenceau, had around 700 tons of asbestos when it was dismantled.

“I hope this does not generate negative geopolitical repercussions. If there is too much pressure, they may even end up not authorizing the import of the ship”.

Another suspicion is the presence of radioactivity. Before coming to Brazil, the aircraft carrier participated in nuclear tests.

The case of Clemenceau was used as a negative example by Caprace for the Navy. The ship was sent to Spain in 2003, in a first attempt to scrap it. But the Spanish company wanted to outsource the service in Turkey, which was disallowed by France. There was an attempt to dismantle it in India.

But when the ship passed through Egypt, it was prevented from going on because of asbestos, which the government of the African country did not want to accept in its territory. Only in 2010 the aircraft carrier was dismantled, in Scotland.

“It generated R$ 35 million in recycled steel, but it was not a good deal, because of all the expenses”, says Caprace.

Purchased for US$ 12 million in 2000, which was equivalent, at the time, to R$ 22 million, São Paulo was little used in Brazil, mainly because of the problems already identified at the time of the acquisition. According to a report by the Amigos da Marinha Society, the ship suffered from mechanical failures and even an explosion in 2004, which caused the death of three crew, until it was withdrawn from activity in 2017.

For the president of the São Paulo-Foch Institute, Emerson Miura, who defends the conversion of São Paulo into a maritime museum and is fighting in court to bring it back, the purchase of the aircraft carrier was a “market opportunity” at the time, but had the expected return.

“It was an exciting thing, because Minas Gerais (the previous aircraft carrier of the Brazilian fleet) needed to be replaced. An aircraft carrier was not sold that easily. It ended up being like a young man buying a Maverick with a broken engine. São Paulo was very shy. They later identified propulsion problems and wanted to modernize it. But the cost was high and unnecessary. It would stay idle for a long time and then come back obsolete”.

Currently, the Navy has only one helicopter carrier, which is adapted for use by drones.

suspended injunction

The justice yesterday suspended an injunction granted to the institute that ordered the return of the aircraft carrier to Rio. Federal judge Reis Friede, from the 6th Specialized Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, accepted the request of the Union and the Management Company of Naval Projects, linked to the Navy, for the measure to be revoked.

The allegations were that there was no longer any possibility for the Brazilian authorities to act in the case and the vessel was in international waters when the injunction was granted. The institute disputes the arguments.

“It was possible for the Navy to get in touch with the ship via radio or to carry out rescues by other vessels”, complains Miúra.

São Paulo-Foch lawyer, Leonardo Patrocínio says that there are alternatives for the return of São Paulo:

“Retention would be possible in a country that has a legal cooperation agreement with Brazil.”

*With information from O GLOBO

