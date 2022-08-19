4 slashers for those who liked “Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin”

“Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin”, “Scream Queens” and “Scream” are slasher series. (Photo: Disclosure/HBO Max/Fox/MTV)

The latest episodes ofPretty Little Liars: A New Sin” arrived in the HBO Max catalog this Thursday (18) presenting a story more bloody than the original plot starring Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse.

The HBO Max series embraces the slasher side and distances itself from the previous version by showing a new group of teenagers paying for the crimes committed by their parents in the past. With the end of the first one, get to know more teen series from the horror subgenre:

Ariana Grande, Abigail Breslin, Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd in the series “Scream Queen”. (Photo: Publicity/Fox)

Mixing comedy and horror, the plot revolves around the Kappa House, the most popular fraternity at Wallace University and which brings together members of the school’s elite. Twenty years after a mysterious death rocks the institution, a serial killer begins to take the students’ lives.

Launched by Fox, the series is available in the Star+ catalog and caught the public’s attention for bringing together several stars in the cast, such as Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Billie Lourd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Taylor Lautner , John Stamos and even Nick Jonas.

Willa Fitzgerald, Carlson Young, Bex Taylor-Klaus and John Karna star in “Scream”. (Photo: Playback/MTV)

Derived from the “Scream” franchise, the plot premiered in 2015 and had two seasons, plus a Halloween special, which are available on Netflix.

The premise is simple: on the loose in a city, a group of young people become the target of a masked killer. However, the characters of Willa Fitzgerald, Carlson Young, Bex Taylor-Klaus and John Karna quickly won over audiences, who regretted it when the series was canceled by MTV.

Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler in the series “Chucky”. (Photo: Publicity/Star+)

The series is currently in its second season and is part of the “Child’s Play” horror film franchise. With Zackary Arthur in the lead role, the plot revolves around Jake Wheeler, a lonely young man who is bullied at school and who suffers from the abusive father at home.

The story shows the teenager finding a vintage Chucky doll at a garage sale. The toy brings chaos to a small, idyllic American town, where he begins to commit a series of brutal murders.

Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Sebastian Amoruso, Ashley Moore and Bill Heck in the cast of “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. (Photo: Publicity/Prime Video)

Reboot of the famous slasher from 1997, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” had only one season and follows a group of teenagers being chased by a mysterious killer after a fatal accident.

The new version features Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Sebastian Amoruso, Ashley Moore and Bill Heck in the cast. The eight episodes are available in the Prime Video catalog.