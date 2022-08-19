5 Signs You Have Too Much Empathy and Should Think About Yourself More

The word “empathy” has become increasingly popular and generally means “putting oneself in the place of the other”. This exercise, apparently simple, could then help us to have interpersonal relationships fairer and balanced.

there are those study the concept in more depth, and this was exactly the case of the research carried out by scientists from the Frankfurt School of Managementin Germany.

According to researchers, people who pay too much attention to the emotions of others may have psychological damage.

The Downside of Empathy

To reach this conclusion, the researchers made emotional intelligence tests with a group of 166 menall university students, who passed exams simplewhich consisted of identify emotions basics, such as joy and disgust, in photos of Facial expressions.

Afterwards, the volunteers had to do presentations to a bankformed by people who were instructed to watch the speeches with a stern expression in the face. The researchers measured, before and after the presentation, the cortisol levels present in the saliva of each university student.

The results showed that the participants more emotionally perceptive were also the ones who had higher levels of cortisolthe stress hormone, after the presentation.

Over-empathy syndrome

THE too much empathy can really have emotional damage. Having the ability to be sensitive to a person’s story is natural, but this commotion can be pathological.

to help you deal better with feelings about yourself and the people around you, we have separated some signals that indicate that it is time to focus more on you than in the next. Check out:

oscillations of humor as a result of the social situation of other people;

as a result of the social situation of other people; Attitudes overprotective in relation to close people;

in relation to close people; difficulty of recognize one’s values ;

; will to if isolate not to suffer from the misfortune of others;

not to suffer from the misfortune of others; Difficulty having a productive life at work.

The basis of life, in many ways, is the balance. Being moved by sad situations and helping others is nice, yes, but if it is taking a toll very large proportion in your life, maybe it’s important seek psychological help.