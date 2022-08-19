6 Great Movies Of 2022 On Netflix You Surely Haven’t Seen

Many people work, study, go to the gym and still have other commitments. So it’s hard to find time to just sit on the couch and relax. Even because the occupations of our day suck our energies so much, that when we finish everything, we just want to throw ourselves on the bed and, finally, sleep. Especially if you already have kids. Sleep is one of the things that parents cherish most. Now, if you’re still young, full of energy and unhindered by kids, you can stay up a little later, go clubbing and watch some movies after work. In this list, Revista Bula brings some productions that if you haven’t seen it yet, you should see it now! Highlights for “The Voice of Empowerment”, by Sanjay Leela Bhansali; “Against the Ice” by Peter Flinth; and “Munich: On the Edge of War” by Christian Schowochow. The titles available on Netflix are organized in alphabetical order and do not follow classification criteria.

The Voice of Empowerment, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali Productions Gangubai was tricked by her lover, who took her to Mumbai with a promise to make her a Bollywood star. However, he sold her as a prostitute. Years later, Gangu becomes something of a female lead and the brothel girls become her family. So, she decides to enter politics to defend these women. Her journey is filled with challenges, adversaries and social stigmas that will awaken Gangu’s strongest side.

Against Ice, Peter Flinth Lilja Jonsdottir / Netflix In 1909, the Arctic Expedition of Denmark, led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, tries to resist the US claim to northeast Greenland. According to the North American country, Greenland was part of the United States, which had split into another piece of land. Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with his colleague Iver Iverson to find proof that Greenland is an island. The journey, however, will prove to be much more complicated than expected, subjecting the expeditionaries to hunger, extreme fatigue, polar bear attack and paranoia.

Munich: On the Edge of War, Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

Between Cracks, Piotr Domalewski Bartosz Mrozowski / Netflix Set in Poland in the 1980s, the film tells the story of Robert, a communist police officer who struggles to track down a serial killer who targets gay men in Warsaw. During his investigation, he meets Arek and decides to use him as an informant. As he digs deeper into the case, his personal life begins to be affected by his work.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt, SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations for the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.