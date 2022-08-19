9/11: museum in honor of victims closes in NY – 08/18/2022 – World

Less well-known than the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, erected where the Twin Towers once stood, in lower Manhattan, New York, the 9/11 Tribute Museum closed its doors this Wednesday (17). The information is from the New York Post newspaper.

The closure is a consequence of the financial losses that the museum had been suffering since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the CEO and co-founder of the museum Jennifer Adams-Web to the local publication.

Adams-Web said that two-thirds of the venue’s annual revenue came from ticket sales. The complete suspension of its activities for six months at the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, and the decrease in public from about 300,000 annual visitors to 26,000 in 2021 made the museum’s operation unsustainable.

“Visitors just didn’t come back,” the CEO said. According to her, the only way to maintain the museum would be with public resources, but conversations with the New York Department of Cultural Affairs did not flow. The agency did not respond to questions from Reuters.

The museum closes less than a month from the 21-year milestone of the terrorist attacks. Opened in 2006 by a group of relatives of victims of the incident, in a former delhi, and since 2017 operating on Greenwich street, it honored both those who lost their lives in the attacks and those whose lives were impacted by it.

According to CNN, most of the museum’s artifacts, videos and other items will be transferred to the State Museum of New York in Albany. This includes, for example, rescuers’ equipment and parts of the two planes that crashed into the buildings. The tour that the institution offered — guided by survivors, first responders, residents and family members who lost loved ones in the attacks —, however, will no longer be offered.

The museum will live on with an online presence. This includes interactive videos narrating the stories of those whose lives were affected by the attacks and responded to them with humanitarian initiatives.

9/11 is the most consequential event in recent American history. It ravaged the US in its longest war, in Afghanistan, redefined politics, economics, priorities and definitively transformed the country’s collective psychology.