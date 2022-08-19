Acer launches the new Chromebook 511 in Brazil; see technical specifications

the Taiwanese manufacturer acer launched in Brazil the Chromebook 511. The notebook that runs the operating system of the Google, Chrome OS, is more focused on the education and corporate segments. He is the first in Brazil to have the processor Snapdragon 7c. In addition, it has a high resistance to drops and a long battery life. Check out the other specifications of this notebook in the next paragraphs.

Snapdragon 7c, 4G LTE and long battery life

O Chromebook 511 draws attention to some features. The first of these is the presence of processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, hitherto unheard of in Brazil. It is a SoC (System on a Chip) with eight processing cores, low energy consumption and that supports 4G LTE connection.

Each of the eight processing cores works at a 2.4GHz base clock. Which is more than enough for basic tasks. In addition, it can display images in 4K and with HDR.

According to Acer, due to the low energy demand of the processor, the Chromebook 511 is able to guarantee up to 20 hours of continuous use on just one charge. I don’t doubt any of that. I own a slightly older Chromebook myself. Samsung, and to this day the battery lasts which is a beauty! And it looks like the pet is already about 2 years old.

Finally, the 4G LTE modem that comes built into the processor can automatically switch between different types of network. If it sees an available Wi-Fi network, it will prefer it. If not, it automatically switches to WWAN (LTE) network. The maximum download speed is 600 Mbps and the upload is from 150 Mbps.

Not to mention that the Chromebook 511 still supports eSIM connections. This is a kind of virtual chip. Therefore, there is no need to insert any physical card into the notebook. By promoting the 4G LTE connection, Acer allows the Chromebook to stay up to date even without a Wi-Fi network available.

High durability and drop resistance

In addition to the Snapdragon 7c SoC, the Chromebook 511 has a strong drop resistance as an attractive feature. he owns the MIL-STD 810H military certification. This certification guarantees the following advantages:

Protection against falls from up to 1.22m high;

Resistance against up to 60 kg of downward force;

Wider clamps and reinforced doors protect against rough handling;

Unique keyboard design protects internal components from spilling up to 330ml of liquid.

That is, the Chromebook 511 is very strong and resistant. Even so, it’s best to keep an eye out and not overdo it with carelessness.

