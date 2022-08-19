Adam Neumann, the eccentric founder of WeWork who managed to raise $1 billion for his new project

Leire Ventas



His previous project is a case study of how a financial bubble forms that later bursts. But that hasn’t been an obstacle as his new venture is already valued at $1 billion. And even months before its release.

We’re talking about Adam Neumann, the eccentric entrepreneur who in 2010 set up WeWork, a coworking space rental company. At its peak, it was valued at $47 billion.

When it was about to go public, in 2019, it became clear that its real value was well below what had been estimated. The losses were as spectacular as the expectations. Neumann was forced to step down as CEO.

However, the entrepreneur seems not to have lost an iota of his ability to convince the biggest investors to bet on him.

And just as he got billions from SoftBank — one of the world’s most important venture capital funds — for WeWork, he already has good financial backing for his new initiative, about which little is known other than his name, Flow, and that has to do with real estate.

Although that’s not the only talent that follows him from his past. So does the ability to generate controversy.

Start: baby clothes

Neumann was born in Tel Aviv in 1979. Dyslexic, he did not learn to read and write until the third grade, and served for five years in the Israeli Army. “I met most of my best friends there today,” he told Israeli newspaper Haaretz in 2017.

In 2001, he decided to move to New York.

His goal in the American city was “to get a great job, have a lot of fun and make a lot of money”, as he told tech website TechCrunch in 2017.

He began by enrolling at Baruch College’s Zickling School of Business, a public center that is part of the City University of New York, and going to the city’s nightclubs with his sister Ari, a model and former Miss Israel Adolescent, with whom he shared an apartment. .

With only four credits left to graduate, Neumann decided to drop out of college and dive into the business world (he would graduate in 2017).

It was something I had been trying since I was a student, first with a foldable high heel model that went unnoticed and then with Krawlers, a baby clothing brand with knee pads (so as not to hurt the kids).

That last idea led to Egg Baby, which he founded in 2006 and became his first successful company.

It was at this time that he met Miguel McKelvey, who would become his partner at WeWork.

They connected quickly and McKelvey convinced him to move his business to the building in the Brooklyn neighborhood where he worked.

There, in one of his frequent brainstorminghad the idea to rent empty spaces in offices for those who wanted to occupy them for a short time.

Thus was born Green Desk, a coworking company. They would soon sell it, but they stuck with the idea and incorporated it into what became WeWork.

Neumann also linked the company’s origins to his personal history, relating it to his itinerant childhood and time spent on a kibbutz (a communal agricultural colony). In fact, he told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that he sometimes referred to WeWork as “Kibutz 2.0.”

The creation of the company’s slogan, “Do what you love”, is credited to his wife Rebekah Neumann, whom he met during his student years and is a first cousin of actress Gwyneth Paltrow (her maiden name is Rebekah Paltrow) and friend of Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump.

The company opened its first coworking space in New York’s Little Italy neighborhood, and with Neumann at the helm and a cast of high-profile investors such as Japan’s Masayoshi Son, owner of SoftBank, continued to expand to 120 cities in 40 countries and became the most valuable start-up in the United States.

That was the peak from which he would begin to fall.

fell from grace

In the whirlwind of growth, Neumann’s company is no longer just an office rental business and the “Us” empire begins to take shape.

WeWork was born from WeLive, a community housing company, WeGrow, an international network of schools for children of digital nomads in which the Neumanns enrolled their four oldest children (the couple now have six) and Rise by We. , a network of gyms.

Other ideas didn’t thrive while Neumann indulged in his eccentricities—like walking around the offices barefoot, or installing a swimming pool and an infrared sauna in his living room.

His well-known taste for parties, doubts about his ability to manage, in addition to operations considered harmful to the company – such as buying properties that were later leased to WeWork – soon began to impact investors.

They began to wonder if WeWork was really worth $47 billion.

In 2019, due to the mistrust of the markets and the risk of a failure in the IPO (public offering of shares, when a company starts trading on the stock exchange), the company decided to postpone its debut in the markets and find out what its real value was. situation.

This was followed by Neumann’s resignation as the company’s chief executive. He was sued in court by investors.

But he ended up acquitted and with the US$ 1 billion obtained from the sale of his stakes, US$ 185 million was added to continue as a director of the company he founded.

When WeWork finally went public, its market value had already dropped to $9 billion and today it stands at just $4.1 billion.

The story filled the pages of newspapers, yielded a ten-part podcast directed by David Brown, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWorkwhich later inspired a television miniseries, which premiered on Apple TV+ last March and in which Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway bring Neumann’s wedding to life.

Another “revolution”?

But that story is not over for entrepreneur Neumann, who seems ready to return with a new project, Flow, and a good support network.

Not much is known about the company.

In January, the Wall Street Journal reported that Neumann had bought stakes in more than 4,000 homes across the United States, from Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta and Nashville, with the aim of creating “a widely recognized apartment brand equipped with all the kinds of comforts”.

According to the New York Times, Andreessen Horowitz, a legendary venture capital firm that once backed Facebook and Airbnb, would have invested $350 million in Neumann’s new venture.

According to the American press, which cites three sources aware of the investments so far in Flow, the company would already have an estimated value of more than US$ 1 billion.

This week, Andreessen Horowitz confirmed his endorsement of Flow on his blog, describing Neumann as a “visionary leader” who “basically redesigned the office experience” and betting he will do the same for rental properties.

“We love seeing entrepreneurs build on past successes and grow from lessons learned,” the blog says.

“We think it’s only natural that for his first WeWork initiative, Adam reconnects people by transforming their physical spaces and building communities where people spend more time: their homes,” he continued.

“The real estate market, the biggest asset in the world, is prepared exactly for this change”.

Neither Flow, which its website says will launch in 2023, nor Horowitz have responded to BBC business reporter Natalie Sherman’s requests for an interview.

But it wasn’t all praise for Neumann.

Some investors have marveled at the level of support received by someone with that background, and others have highlighted the gap between funding “white men in Silicon Valley” projects and startups led by women or entrepreneurs from other ethnic backgrounds.

“There’s a reason this is causing such a stir… It’s because of the size of the check, the unprecedented funding that someone with a reputation as an immoral businessman receives. It creates an emotional reaction,” Allison Byers, founder and CEO, told the BBC. from Scroobious, whose goal is to help startups run by underrepresented groups find funding.

She was one of many users who took to social media to express their frustration with investments in Flow. “We’re stuck with these impossible standards. That’s the outrage.”

The big bet on Neumann also comes at a time when much of the tech sector is facing a slowdown, making it harder for startups to raise funds and leading to layoffs and hiring slowdowns or freezes.

Investor Leslie Feinzaig, founder and managing director of the venture capital fund Graham & Walker, also describes the news of Neumann’s award as a “punch in the gut”.

“My immediate reaction was, ‘I wish women had the same opportunity to fail as spectacularly as Adam Neumann.’

Last year, just 2% of venture capital in the US went to women-founded companies, the lowest percentage since 2016, according to Pitchbook, a company that manages data on private capital markets.

And the percentage going to companies founded by African-Americans was even lower, according to Crunchbase, a platform that aggregates business information from private and public companies.

“True entrepreneurship is the ability to bounce back from mistakes and setbacks, but Andreessen didn’t just give that” to Neumann, “he seems to be celebrating too,” concludes Feinzaig.

In any case, it remains to be seen whether the outcome of this new adventure will be similar to that of WeWork.