Adam Neumann, the eccentric founder of WeWork who managed to raise $1 billion for his new project

His previous project is a case study of how a financial bubble forms that later bursts. But that hasn’t been an obstacle as his new venture is already valued at $1 billion. And even months before its release.

We’re talking about Adam Neumann, the eccentric entrepreneur who in 2010 set up WeWork, a coworking space rental company. At its peak, it was valued at $47 billion.

When it was about to go public, in 2019, it became clear that its real value was well below what had been estimated. The losses were as spectacular as the expectations. Neumann was forced to step down as CEO.

However, the entrepreneur seems not to have lost an iota of his ability to convince the biggest investors to bet on him.

